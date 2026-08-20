Bugatti Turns Back The Clock With Gorgeous Veyron Restoration

The Breakdown Bugatti has restored one of the 450 Veyrons built between 2005 and 2015.

The two-tone finish takes after colors used for the Chiron and Tourbillon.

Bugatti redesigned the air intakes and overhauled the interior.

A little over twenty years after the Veyron arrived and completely changed the game, Bugatti is giving its original hypercar a new lease on life. The French marque has unveiled a one-of-one Veyron created through its La Maison Pur Sang heritage and restoration program. This is based on one of just 450 cars built during the model’s 10-year run, and it gets modern touches borrowed from the newer Chiron and Tourbillon.

Rather than simply returning the car to its original condition and calling it a day, Bugatti worked with its owner to bring the Veyron into the 2020s. The most obvious changes are on the outside. It wears a combination of Rouge Rembrandt and Petrol Blue, two colors that didn’t exist during the Veyron era. The former was developed for the new Tourbillon, while the latter is closely associated with the Chiron.

Elsewhere, Bugatti has also upsized the wheels, even though that’s not immediately apparent. The venerable Veyron still uses the Machiavelli wheel design, but in a larger format to accommodate the rubber of its successor. The updates don’t stop there. Look closer and you’ll spot new mesh elements with a 3D look for the front, side, and rear air intakes.

Bugatti La Maison Pur Sang Veyron 20 Years Photo by: Bugatti

Not surprisingly, the cabin has also been freshened up. The seats are now covered in Magnolia leather, while Mocassin stitching adorns the steering wheel and gear selector. Since the restoration celebrates two decades since the record-breaking hypercar came out, Bugatti fittingly installed a special "20 Years of Veyron" emblem between the seats.

Perhaps the biggest change is hiding in plain sight, as the center console gets a new look. Bugatti calls it a Côte de Genève finish, with the pattern inspired by watchmaking. It looks rather lovely, and the owner won’t have to worry about the smudges and fingerprints that are inevitable on glossy surfaces. The fact that Bugatti resisted the temptation to install a large screen has allowed the Veyron’s dashboard to age gracefully.

Bugatti La Maison Pur Sang Veyron 20 Years Photo by: Bugatti

This isn’t the first time Bugatti has breathed new life into a Veyron. La Maison Pur Sang was established in 2020 to preserve, restore, certify, and, when requested by customers, reimagine the marque’s most important cars. The program can range from a faithful restoration back to factory specification to a much more elaborate transformation such as this one.

The important part is that Bugatti says authenticity remains at the heart of the process. In other words, owners can modernize their cars without turning them into something completely disconnected from their original identity.

While Bugatti hasn’t disclosed how much this particular restoration cost, that’s probably for the best. This is a one-of-one project built around an individual owner’s vision, so the price tag is unlikely to be for the faint of heart.

Bugatti La Maison Pur Sang Veyron 20 Years 21 Source: Bugatti

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: Bugatti’s latest project doesn’t attempt to hide the Veyron’s age. Instead, it makes a few carefully judged changes to show how the design can still work two decades later. That’s perhaps why the larger wheels and newer colors don’t look out of place at all.

The Veyron may have been replaced by the Chiron and, eventually, the Tourbillon, but Bugatti clearly isn’t ready to let its first modern hypercar fade into history. It may be gone, but it clearly hasn’t been forgotten.

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