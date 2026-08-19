Lamborghini Revuelto SV Price Confirmed From US Order Sheet

THE BREAKDOWN An order sheet confirms the Revuelto SV base price at $741,172 in the US before options.

Combined output is 1,050 hp from a V12 plus three electric motors and a 7.3-kWh battery; 0 to 62 mph in 2.4 seconds.

Production is capped at 1,963 units, and carbon or Ad Personam upgrades typically push buyers above the base price.

A US order sheet finally puts a sticker on the Lamborghini Revuelto SV, confirming a $741,172 base price before you touch the options list. That makes this the most powerful series-production Lamborghini yet, but it is only the opening bid once carbon parts and Ad Personam customization enter the chat.

Lamborghini Revuelto SV Price And Order Sheet Details

The paperwork shows a pre-options US base that lines up with what Lamborghini discussed at the car’s world debut at The Quail during Monterey Car Week. Production is limited to 1,963 cars as a nod to the brand’s 1963 founding, and invited buyers get a mechanically complete hybrid flagship that looks tame next to the show car until they start adding exposed carbon, extra aero, and bespoke paint or interior work.

Gallery: Lamborghini Revuelto SV 52 Source: Lamborghini

Most visible carbon-fiber panels and deep-dive Ad Personam choices sit on the options menu instead of being bundled in. Six-figure option spends are common at this level, so treating the base number as your real outlay is optimistic once you start stacking lightened bodywork, trick aero, and custom finishes.

That price first surfaced in coverage from CNBC. If you want a sense of how extreme the options path can get, our earlier look at the Lamborghini Revuelto SV track-focused upgrades and the Revuelto SV patent filings that previewed aero and cooling changes gives a good preview of where many builds will go.

Hybrid V12 Performance, Production Cap And Real-World Costs

The Revuelto SV pairs a naturally aspirated V12 with three electric motors and a 7.3-kilowatt-hour battery for 1,065 horsepower and a 0 to 62 mile per hour run in 2.4 seconds. Top speed clears 214 miles per hour, which makes this the quickest and most powerful production Lamborghini to date based on the company’s own performance claims.

What do you think?

With 1,963 units worldwide and most allocations earmarked for existing customers and collectors, the car leans hard into track work, a point underlined in our Revuelto SV debut coverage from Monterey Car Week and later Hockenheimring lap-time story. The order sheet just confirms what those early drives hinted at: the sticker is a floor, and the real total depends on how deep you go on carbon, aero, and personalization.

Motor1's Take: The paperwork makes the pricing picture clearer, but not cheaper. If you are one of the few with an allocation, the smart move is to pin down option costs and delivery timing early so your hybrid V12 track toy does not quietly creep into a very different price bracket by the time it lands.

Source: CNBC

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