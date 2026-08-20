2027 Genesis GV90 Debuts As A Flagship SUV With Coach Doors

Genesis is going big. The luxury automaker has officially unveiled the new GV90, its first full-size, three-row SUV and the largest model in the brand's lineup. Based on the Neolun concept that debuted in 2024, the GV90 brings much of that concept's dramatic design and lounge-like interior into production.

The GV90 will be offered in two versions: the conventional GV90 and the fancier GV90 Neolun. The latter gets Genesis' new Neolun Arch Gate, which replaces the traditional B-pillar with a hidden structural design and independently opening coach-style doors.

2027 Genesis GV90 Key Facts

What's new? The 2027 GV90 is Genesis' first full-size flagship SUV, bringing the Neolun concept to production.

What's with the design? The GV90 is inspired by traditional moon jar pottery, with 24-inch wheels and, on the Neolun, coach-style doors.

What about the powertrain? The GV90 uses a 123.5-kilowatt-hour battery and dual electric motors producing 657 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.

What about range? Genesis estimates around 311 miles (500 km) of range for the seven-seat model, with 350-kilowatt fast charging.

2027 Genesis GV90 Coach Doors Photo by: Genesis

Korean-Inspired Design

Genesis drew heavily from traditional Korean design for the exterior of the GV90. The company says the SUV's proportions and surfaces are inspired by the "moon jar," a traditional Korean ceramic vessel known for its simple shape and elegance.

Up front, the GV90 gets Genesis' familiar two-line lighting signature, along with new Wing Face Micro Lens Array (MLA) headlights that are neatly integrated into the bodywork. A large G-matrix-pattern grille treatment sits just below them.

At 208.1 inches long, the GV90 is a substantial SUV. It rides on 22- or 24-inch forged wheels depending on the trim, and it features flush-mounted taillights for a clean, minimalist look. Genesis will offer 16 exterior colors, including 13 gloss finishes and three matte options.

Photos by: Genesis Photos by: Genesis

Inside, buyers can choose from five standard GV90 interior combinations, while the Neolun gets its own five-color palette. Materials include natural wood, genuine stone, wool cashmere, and leather.

The biggest party trick comes courtesy of the GV90 Neolun. Its Neolun Arch Gate uses hidden B-pillars and coach-style doors that can open independently, creating a massive opening between the front and rear doors.

Genesis developed a new dual-motion hinge for the rear doors. They first move slightly outward before rotating open, allowing them to operate without interfering with the front doors.

A Luxury Lounge On Wheels

The GV90 rides on a 127.8-inch wheelbase and has a completely flat floor, while the GV90 Neolun can be configured with four seats. In another first for Hyundai (and we suspect most automakers), the Neolun's front seats can electronically rotate 180 degrees while the vehicle is parked.

The cabin is packed with technology, too. A 23.6-inch OLED display serves as the main instrument and infotainment screen while driving. When parked, it rises by 90.0 millimeters to create a larger 24.6-inch display for watching content. There's also a massive 25.0-inch head-up display in place of a conventional instrument cluster.

The GV90 is also the first Genesis model to get Pleos Connect, Hyundai’s new Android Automotive-based infotainment system.

The GV90 doesn't skimp on the traditional luxury stuff, either. It packs a 25-speaker Bang & Olufsen Premier 3D audio system, along with Ambient Glow lighting that runs throughout the cabin. The seats even have 15 individual air cells and a pulse-vibration function for massage. Neat.

The four-seat GV90 Neolun Executive Suite takes things up a notch with a wood-veneer floor—yes, real wood—in the second row with radiant heating, a privacy partition, roll-up shades, a refrigerator, and a six-zone Smart Vision Roof that can adjust its transparency.

8 Source: Genesis

The GV90 Has A 123.5-kWh Battery

Underneath all that opulence is an electric-only platform called eMP, which Genesis developed specifically for its flagship models. The GV90 uses a 123.5-kilowatt-hour battery, making it the largest battery fitted to a Hyundai Motor Group EV to date.

Genesis estimates the seven-seat GV90 will travel approximately 500 kilometers, or about 311 miles in the US, on a single charge. A 350-kilowatt DC fast charger can take the battery from 10 to 80 percent in a claimed 22 minutes.

Power comes from front and rear electric motors producing a combined 657 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.

The GV90 is also the first Hyundai Group vehicle with dual electronic limited-slip differentials, one on each axle. Genesis says the system improves traction on slippery surfaces while helping the SUV remain composed during high-speed cornering.

A multi-chamber air suspension, electronically controlled dampers, and rear-wheel steering round out the chassis. The rear wheels can turn by up to five degrees, which Genesis says gives the massive SUV a turning circle comparable to a midsize car.

2027 Genesis GV90 Key Details Length 208.1 Inches Width 79.9 Inches Height 71.5 (22-Inch Wheels) / 71.9 (24-Inch Wheels) Wheelbase 127.8 Inches Output 657 HP / 590 LB-FT Battery Capacity 123.5 kWh

A Rare Affair

Genesis hasn't announced US pricing or detailed availability yet, but the GV90 should command a serious price given everything mentioned.

The company will also introduce a GV90 Neolun First Edition at launch. It adds two-tone exterior paint, body-color 24-inch forged wheels, wool cashmere interior trim, and exclusive Genesis logos on the Crystal Sphere Controller, headrests, and door sills.

What do you think?

The First Edition will be available in three exclusive combinations: Jaipur Rose with Seychelles Beige, Vik Black with Baena Green, and Vik Black with Sonoran Navy.

Motor1’s Take: With the arrival of the new GV90, Genesis makes its biggest push yet into the full-size luxury SUV segment. And given all the equipment on offer, it sounds like a serious contender to the Bentleys and Rolls-Royces of the world.

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