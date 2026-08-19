Lamborghini's Hybrid Future Is Taking Shape, And One Country Could Have A Bigger Role

The Breakdown As of August 2026, Lamborghini's core lineup is fully hybrid: Revuelto (V12 HPEV), Urus SE (plug-in SUV), and Temerario (V8).

Revuelto SV uses a V12 hybrid system rated at 783 kW and targets 0–62 mph in 2.4 seconds.

Canada is a priority growth market for Lamborghini’s hybrid Revuelto family and Urus SE, prompting local editions and dealer investment.

Lamborghini just pulled the covers off the Revuelto SV in Monterey, a 1,000-plus-horsepower hybrid V12 that is not even on sale yet but already shows where the brand is headed. Europe is still Lamborghini's biggest region by deliveries, ahead of the Americas and Asia-Pacific, and the company is using headline cars like this to lock in its hybrid plan everywhere.

For supercar fans in Canada, the real story is how that plan gets turned into business. Lamborghini is leaning into the Revuelto family, the Urus SE, and the new Temerario, backed by fewer cars, higher prices, and tight allocation in markets it thinks will pay.

4 Source: Lamborghini

Lamborghini Hybrid Strategy With Canada In Focus

As of August 2026, Lamborghini's main lineup is fully hybrid. Revuelto sits at the top as the V12 High Performance Electrified Vehicle, Urus SE covers the plug-in SUV side, and the twin-turbo V8 Temerario replaces the old V10 while still chasing big revs and power.

That shift follows the Direzione Cor Tauri roadmap, which uses plug-in hybrids as a bridge before a full battery-electric Lamborghini arrives. The money picture looks good so far, as revenue in the first half of 2026 rose even as deliveries slipped, helped by expensive flagships like Revuelto.

Globally, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa take the biggest slice of volume, then come the Americas, then Asia-Pacific. Canada sits inside America's total as a small but steady supercar market shaped by luxury taxes and tariffs, not by breakneck growth.

Gallery: Lamborghini Revuelto SV 52 Source: Lamborghini

Revuelto SV And The New Hybrid V12 Era

The standard Revuelto is Lamborghini's first series-production HPEV, with a new V12, three electric motors, and a dual-clutch gearbox that allow short electric running and brutal launches. The new Revuelto SV turns that recipe up with a V12 hybrid system rated at 1,050 horsepower and a claimed 0–62 miles per hour time of 2.4 seconds, while consumption numbers still wait for type approval.

What do you think?

If you are in Canada wondering what comes next, the message is simple: hybrids arrive first, full EVs later. Lamborghini has shelved the standalone Lanzador electric model for now and doubled down on plug-in products coming over the next few years, from the Urus SE to the line of new Lamborghini models confirmed for 2026.

Motor1's Take: Lamborghini is leaning on hybrid V12s and plug-in SUVs as its new halo toys, keeping wild performance while making each car rarer and pricier to protect demand. For buyers and dealers in Canada, that means more tailored versions and focused investment, and for purists, the V12's character will depend more and more on electric help instead of pure combustion.

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