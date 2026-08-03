Brabus Built A 56-Foot Luxury Catamaran With 1,450 Horsepower And Hydrofoils

THE BREAKDOWN The new Brabus Ultima 55 is a 17-meter luxury catamaran developed with Sunreef Yachts.

Twin 725-horsepower six-cylinder engines deliver a combined 1,450 hp and a top speed of over 40 knots.

Hydrofoils, exposed carbon fiber, and a highly customizable interior blend high performance with premium luxury.

Brabus is no longer just a name associated with high-performance Mercedes models. The company now offers upgrades for Porsche and Lamborghini vehicles, as well as its own creations, such as the Bodo supercar, based on the Aston Martin Vanquish.

For buyers with even deeper pockets, Brabus has also been building high-performance boats since 2018. Now, the German tuner is taking luxury on the water to a new level with the Ultima 55.

Developed in partnership with Sunreef Yachts, the Ultima 55 is a 55.8-foot luxury catamaran that marks the beginning of a new collaboration between the two companies. It also represents Brabus CEO Constantin Buschmann's first venture into the world of luxury multihull yachts.

Unlike previous Brabus Marine models, such as the Shadow 900, which focused on sporty day cruisers and offshore boats measuring between 22 and 45 feet, the Ultima 55 is aimed at owners who want the comfort of extended stays onboard without sacrificing performance.

Brabus Ultima 55 Luxury Catamaran Photo by: Brabus

Brabus' First Catamaran With Foiling Technology

The Ultima 55 differs significantly from Brabus' previous boats from a technical standpoint. Instead of a traditional monohull design, Sunreef has created a twin-hull catamaran equipped with an advanced hydrofoil system. At higher speeds, the underwater foils generate lift, reducing the amount of hull in contact with the water. The result is less drag, greater stability, and a smoother ride.

Power comes from a pair of six-cylinder engines producing 725 horsepower each, for a combined output of 1,450 hp. Brabus says the yacht can exceed 40 knots, or about 46 mph—an impressive figure for a vessel measuring nearly 56 feet long.

Carbon Fiber Styling And Flexible Layouts

The Ultima 55 takes clear inspiration from Brabus' road cars. Exposed carbon fiber accents dominate the bow and stern, while additional carbon details can be found on the roof, air outlets, and lighting elements. Buyers can choose from finishes such as Graphite Black and Phantom Gray, paired with upholstery in Brabus' signature Graphite, Red, or Pearl color schemes.

Below deck, the yacht continues the brand's familiar design language. The "Masterpiece" interior combines Moonstone leather with Brabus' signature triangle quilting, Alcantara, and carbon-fiber trim. A central widescreen display integrates navigation and onboard controls, while premium amenities include a fully equipped galley, an electrically retractable 43-inch TV, and a Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

20 Source: Brabus

Fold-out side platforms expand the stern from 18.4 feet to 24.9 feet, creating additional lounge space right at the water's edge. Depending on the configuration, the Ultima 55 can accommodate either four or six guests, along with a separate crew cabin.

What do you think?

With the Ultima 55, Brabus is pushing its marine ambitions further upscale. Following the success of its performance boats developed with Finnish company Axopar, the new partnership with Sunreef targets customers looking for a true luxury yacht that still delivers the brand's signature blend of performance, customization, and bold styling.

Motor1's Take: Brabus continues to expand beyond high-performance automobiles, bringing its distinctive design language and engineering philosophy into the luxury-yacht world. The Ultima 55 combines high speed with innovative hydrofoil technology, making it far more than just a floating luxury suite.

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