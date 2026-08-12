Brabus Is Bringing A 1,000-HP Roofless Beast To Pebble Beach

THE BREAKDOWN Brabus will reveal the Bodo roadster at Pebble Beach on August 14 during Monterey Car Week.

The roadster uses a twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 tuned to 1,000 horsepower and 885 pound-feet.

Brabus will display the open-top alongside the existing Bodo coupe, which is limited to 77 units.

Supercar fans heading to Monterey Car Week are getting a new headline act: Brabus is bringing the Bodo roadster to Pebble Beach, putting a roofless spin on its already wild Hyper-GT. The car is locked in for an August 14 appearance, giving visitors a tight window to see the new body style up close.

That timing makes the Bodo roadster one of the week’s ultra-low-volume debuts, sharing space with other seven-figure machinery and high-profile auctions. If you are juggling The Quail, the tours, and the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, it helps to know exactly when and where Brabus plans to pull the cover.

Gallery: Brabus Bodo (2026) 48 Source: Brabus

Brabus Bodo Roadster At Pebble Beach

The key detail is the calendar line: Brabus will reveal the Bodo roadster at Pebble Beach on August 14, making that date the public debut for the open-top version. The launch lands in the heart of Monterey Car Week, when the peninsula is packed with collectors moving between displays, rallies, and auction tents.

Brabus is also using the week to showcase the original Bodo Hyper-GT, so expect its existing coupe to sit alongside the new convertible. For anyone mapping out a route between major unveilings, the Bodo roadster joins other confirmed Monterey Car Week debuts that cluster around the Pebble Beach lawn and nearby venues.

Display locations and timing can shift as organizers juggle weather and traffic, but the pattern is familiar: brands like Mercedes-Benz, Aston Martin, and Brabus lean on the Pebble Beach footprint for their most exclusive hardware, turning it into a rolling, open-air supercar showroom.

Specs, Layout, And How The Roadster Differs

The core of the Bodo package carries over to the roadster. Brabus builds it off the Aston Martin Vanquish Volante, keeping that car’s front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout and adapting it to full carbon bodywork. Under the hood sits a 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V12 tuned to 1,000 horsepower and 885 pound-feet of torque, matching the headline numbers of the existing Hyper-GT.

Those figures put the Bodo among other mega-spec specials on the peninsula and pair with low production volume. The fixed-roof Bodo is limited to 77 units, making it a collector run rather than a regular tuning package. Brabus has not confirmed how many roadsters it will build, so any production details shared on August 14 will be watched closely by anyone tracking Brabus Bodo Hyper-GT pricing and specs.

The differences between coupe and roadster will be what most showgoers hunt for on the lawn. The convertible is expected to keep the long hood, massive low-slung grille, and stretched tail that define the Bodo’s proportions, while swapping the fixed roof for an open cockpit and essentially retaining the Aston Martin Vanquish interior. For anyone who has followed Aston’s recent Car Week moves, including new GT models like the Aston Martin DB12 S, the Bodo roadster reads as the wildest end of that design language, filtered through Brabus’s blacked-out, high-power treatment.

What do you think?

For Monterey visitors, the hook is seeing how Brabus translates its Bodo Hyper-GT idea into a roofless shape without muting the 1,000-horsepower drama or the limited-run exclusivity that already makes the coupe stand out. That is why the August 14 reveal lands alongside big-ticket auctions and factory premieres on any list of what to watch from Mercedes-Benz and tuner partners at Pebble Beach this year.

Motor1's Take: A roofless Bodo widens the car’s appeal, giving collectors who prize open-top drama a Brabus take on that formula while the Pebble Beach debut slots it into the week’s headline reveals, with production numbers, pricing, and the structural choices behind the conversion likely to decide how hard-core buyers chase this version.

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