This Lovely Mercedes 190 Evo II Restomod Packs 765 Horsepower

THE BREAKDOWN Italian firm Vespera has created a restomod version of the legendary Mercedes-Benz 190 Evo II.

The body is constructed from carbon fiber, and the track has been widened.

Vespera uses a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine, which delivers 765 horsepower.

The 1990s are back in one of the most extreme restomods in recent memory. The Vespera Iride Evo 5 is an exclusive restomod inspired by the legendary Mercedes-Benz 190 EVO II, reimagined with modern materials, thoroughly revised mechanicals, and performance worthy of a true supercar.

Developed in part through a collaboration with Loris Capirossi, a well-known car enthusiast and collector, this sports car combines a widened carbon-fiber body, a 765-hp turbocharged six-cylinder engine, and fully hand-built production, with each example made unique through an extensively tailored customization program.

Extra-Wide, Extra-Gold

At first glance, it's impossible not to recognize the connection to the Mercedes 190 EVO II, the iconic sedan introduced in 1990 to secure homologation for the Group A DTM championship. The original car’s proportions and character remain, but everything has been reinterpreted through a modern lens.

The original Mercedes body has been completely redesigned and is made entirely of carbon fiber, with the track widened by 3.9 inches on each side, for a total increase of 7.9 inches over the original 190. The result is an even more muscular stance, emphasized by new side skirts, air vents behind the wheel arches, and a huge rear wing.

Vespera Iride Evo 5 Photos by: Vespera Automobili Vespera Iride Evo 5

At its unveiling, the model was shown in an elegant Montreal Green finish accented by gold details, but each customer can choose an exclusive color. Once selected, that shade is removed from the available palette, ensuring that no other Vespera will be built with the same paint.

Rounding out the look are full-LED headlights and iconic OZ Rally Racing wheels, adding another clear nod to the world of motorsport.

Three Liters Of Fun

Vespera Iride Evo 5 Engine Photo by: Vespera Automobili

While the design stays true to tradition, just about everything under the hood has changed.

The technical foundation is the well-known Mercedes M103 inline-six, originally a naturally aspirated 2.6-liter. Vespera’s engineers enlarged it to 3.0 liters, reinforced it with numerous forged components, and added forced induction.

The numbers are impressive, with 765 horsepower, 671 pound-feet of torque, and a six-speed manual transmission. Power goes to the rear wheels through a limited-slip differential. All of that allows the Iride Evo 5 to sprint from 0 to 62 miles per hour in just 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 186, all while keeping weight to 3,197 pounds.

The driving dynamics have also been engineered to deliver an authentic experience. The braking system is derived from the 190 EVO II, while the manual transmission is an increasingly rare choice in the modern supercar landscape, intended to keep the driver engaged with every shift.

19 Source: Vespera Automobili

Interior In Progress

The cabin is still being finalized, but Vespera has already outlined the project’s philosophy.

The interior will combine carbon fiber, leather, and Alcantara, with bespoke finishes and a high degree of customization. The goal is to preserve the car’s analog character without giving up the materials and build quality of a modern hand-crafted grand tourer.

As with the exterior, the cabin will also be configurable to the customer’s specifications, making each example virtually one-of-a-kind.

What do you think?

The price has not been officially announced and is disclosed only to customers genuinely interested in buying. It is a choice consistent with the project’s philosophy: every Vespera Iride Evo 5 is commissioned to order and built as a unique piece intended for the most demanding collectors.

Motor1's Take: The carbon-fiber craftsmanship and engineering certainly seem impressive. And that's a serious amount of power for a car like this. But we'll be very curious to see a finished interior and the eventual price tag. Good things like this don't come cheap, and I suspect there will be more than one comma in the potentially shocking asking price.

Gallery: Vespera Iride Evo 5

19 Source: Vespera Automobili

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy