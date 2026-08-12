Woman Says She Has To Check Other Toyota Dealership Before Buying. Then The Salesman Pulls An Unprecedented Move To Keep Her Here

Car salesmen have a reputation for doing all kinds of things to make a sale. One Toyota salesman took a different approach: radical transparency.

When Francisco Carrizales (@dealwithfranc) realized a deal he’d worked hard on was in danger of walking out the door, he says he made an unconventional move to keep his client and their family happy.

Leaving The Dealership: Always A Power Move

The Atlanta-based Carrizales says he asked the family, “What can I do to earn your business?”

When they reply that they want to “price shop,” he agrees that it is a “valid” tactic, but he assures them, "It's going to be a waste of time.”

His reasoning? He’s giving them “an amazing deal.” He says his goal is to earn the business and also meet his customers where they are. Now, his move is to call the dealership where they’re planning to go next.

Getting The Best Deal In Real Time

Carrizales says he started the negotiation by putting the competing dealership on speaker. The family can hear every part of the conversation. Instead of asking the family to trust his numbers, he’s showing them the value they’re getting in real time.

“We start negotiating [and] we get the price lower, and lower, and lower,” explains Carrizales. At the end, the lowest price the other dealership gives him is still $2,000 higher than Carrizales’s final offer.

“The dad [of the family he was dealing with] said, 'I've never seen something like that before,’” the salesman says. Carrizales has earned his respect.

So, did they buy a new Toyota? No, they walked out, because the man’s wife “just needs to shop.”

Gallery: 2025 Toyota Models 11 Source: Toyota

What’s A Good Deal On A New Vehicle?

TikTok users are all over the place in the comments section. From invitations for dinner to conspiracy theories, there’s very little consensus happening. Some praised the unusual move, while others said they’d be “put off” by the pushiness.

Brayden Sway (@jiffes) says, “A good rule of thumb. MSRP: Bad deal. 5% off decent deal. 7% off good deal. 10%+ great deal. For most cars you can get over 5-7% easy. For others you can get 10-15% off depending on … the economics of that model.”

But not everyone is into his tactic. “Do you know how many car dealerships I have walked out of because of ‘pushy salesman,’” asks Daretoflyfree (@daretoflyfree).

While Bean (@benificialbean) offers up a defense of the chronic lookers: “I’m also def one of those people that just need to shop and look around, idk why my brain works that way but I NEED TO LOOK, but I do be sticking to my [word] and going back.”

How Hard Does A Car Salesperson Have To Work To Earn Business?

YouTuber and sales expert Cory Brunet says that in his first year of car sales, at 19 years old, he was able to make $150,000. But what did it take to get there?

Breaking it down to the simplest of terms, Brunet says, “As a car salesman, you get paid when you sell. You don’t get paid when you don’t sell.” In his experience, many dealerships are 100% commission. So, he says if you’re a lazy person and don’t put in the time, your “earning potential could be the lowest of the lowest.”

Then, he goes on to say that a part of his success was proactively making social media content. He also approached it like it was his own business. How much time does this take? According to a Reddit thread on this topic, it’s highly likely that (at least in the beginning) this is a 50-60 hour workweek.

What do you think?

So, while Carrizales seemingly went above and beyond for his client, they were still within the bounds of dealmaking to walk away—even if he’d worked overtime. As someone once said, "Don't hate the player; hate the game.”

Motor1 reached out to Carrizales via TikTok direct message and a comment on his post. We reached out to Toyota USA via email. We will update this story if either gets back to us.

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