Karma's New $140,000 Hybrid Grand Tourer Packs 566 Horsepower

The Breakdown Gyesera Grand Coupe arrives in December with a $139,995 base price.

Hybrid extended-range Gyesera debuts alongside Amaris GT and Kaveya.

All-electric Kaveya Super Coupe targets more than 1,000 horsepower.

Karma is betting big on range-extending hybrid tech, and the Gyesera is leading the charge. The new grand tourer will arrive at dealerships in December with a starting price of $139,995, kicking off a new lineup of hybrid extended-range electric models for the brand.

The Gyesera is also taking center stage for Karma at the 75th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and Monterey Car Week, alongside the 2028 Amaris GT and all-electric 2029 Kaveya Super Coupe. All three cars will show up at several public events around Monterey, while the Gyesera will receive a special one-off livery for its appearance on the Pebble Beach Concept Lawn.

Orders are already open through Karma’s online configurator, with the first cars expected to reach US dealerships in December.

Gallery: Karma Gyesera 6

Meet Karma’s 566-HP Revero Replacement

Karma calls the Gyesera Grand Coupe the first model in its new generation of vehicles. It rides on a high-strength aluminum space frame with carbon fiber-reinforced exterior panels and uses the latest version of Karma’s Hybrid EREV (extended-range electric vehicle) powertrain. Known internally as HRL15665, the system produces 566 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque.

Karma says that’s enough to get the Gyesera from 0 to 60 mph in just under 3.7 seconds. The four-seat grand tourer is designed to combine performance with the kind of luxury and exclusivity you’d expect from a low-volume car.

For its Pebble Beach appearance, the Gyesera will wear a one-off "PB75" livery celebrating the event’s 75th running. The car is finished in Electrum Gold with Stellar Red PB75 stripes on the hood and lower front doors. It also gets Champagne and Galaxy Black 22-inch Light Speed wheels with red brake calipers.

Inside, there’s Reserve Red and Black Bridge of Weir leather, Charcoal Alcantara, and Platinum accents. Before making its way to the Pebble Beach Concept Lawn on Sunday, August 16, the Gyesera will appear at the Santa Lucia Preserve Concours in Carmel Valley on Thursday, August 13, and Exotics on Broadway in Seaside on Saturday, August 15.

Karma Amaris GT Coupe Photos by: Karma Automotive 2026 Karma Kaveya

Karma’s Next Two Cars Are Even More Ambitious

The Gyesera may be the first of Karma’s new-generation models, but it won’t be the last. Joining it in Monterey is the Amaris GT, which Karma describes as its first production two-door GT and the second model in its new Hybrid EREV lineup.

The Amaris GT is expected to use a more powerful version of the Gyesera’s extended-range powertrain, with Karma targeting a launch in the fourth quarter of 2027. Pricing will come closer to launch.

Then there’s the Kaveya Super Coupe, which takes things to a completely different level. The 2029 model is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2028 with a starting price of around $400,000. Karma says it’ll have butterfly doors, more than 1,000 horsepower, and styling inspired by a stealth aircraft.

The Kaveya could also be the first road car to use Factorial Energy’s FEST solid-state battery technology. Karma announced a partnership with Factorial earlier this year to develop what it calls the first US solid-state battery program for passenger vehicles. The technology is aimed at improving range and efficiency compared with conventional lithium-ion batteries.

What do you think?

All of this represents a pretty big change for Karma as the current Revero sport sedan and Revero Invictus wind down. The brand is moving away from its existing plug-in hybrid lineup and toward a new generation of low-volume luxury cars built around extended-range and, eventually, solid-state electric technology.

Motor1's Take: Karma’s Gyesera debut at Pebble Beach signals a shift from the outgoing Revero models to a new-generation strategy that leans on hybrid extended-range tech and low-volume luxury, while real success will depend on timely deliveries, strong software, and meaningful efficiency gains.

Source: Karma Automotive

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