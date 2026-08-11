This 830-HP Porsche 911 Reborn Is A 30-Car GT Monster

THE BREAKDOWN Marsien GT is a 30-unit Porsche 992 Turbo.

Ruf-upgraded twin-turbo flat-six makes more than 830 horsepower and 687 lb-ft.

Debuts at Pebble Beach on August 13, 2026, priced from $840,000 before taxes.

Marc Philipp Gemballa is expanding its 911-based lineup with the new Marsien GT, a road-focused evolution of the original off-road Marsien. Based on the Porsche 992 Turbo and limited to 30 cars, the Marsien GT debuts at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on August 13, 2026, with first customer deliveries planned for late 2027.

Each car starts from a Porsche 911 Turbo or Turbo S before being reworked with around 1,500 custom components, from a full carbon fiber body to a Ruf-tuned powertrain. According to the company, the coupe combines grand touring usability with supercar performance, and completes the 0–60 miles per hour run in 2.4 seconds on its way to 205 miles per hour.

Gallery: Marc Philipp Gemballa Marsien GT 19 Source: Marc Philipp Gemballa

Carbon Body And Active Aero

The Marsien GT wears an all-new carbon fiber exterior made from more than 100 individual pieces, including body panels, air channels, mirrors, wheel arch liners, and a rear section stretching from the A-pillar to the wing. Compared with a stock 992 Turbo S, the extensive use of carbon trims about 165.3 pounds from the car’s weight.

Aerodynamic changes include larger front intakes, a roof scoop, ram air intakes, side skirt inlets, and a full carbon underbody. Active front fender louvres bleed high-pressure air from the wheel housings, while a raised and angled active rear wing increases downforce and can act as an air brake. A central fuel filler is used to help weight distribution.

Chassis Hardware For Road Use

Unlike the all-terrain Marsien, the Marsien GT is set up purely for pavement. Working with KW Automotive, Marc Philipp Gemballa developed a new double-wishbone front suspension with a multi-link rear and electronically controlled dampers using KW’s DDC V5 tech. The system can alter compression and rebound independently within about 0.02 seconds based on road and driver inputs.

Standard ride height is 3.9 inches, and a front-axle lift can raise the nose by about 2.4 inches for steep ramps or speed bumps. Drivers can select several drive modes from the steering wheel that adjust damper behavior, transmission settings, and engine mapping. Forged 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels with centerlock hubs wear Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires sized 275/35 front and 335/30 rear.

Ruf Powertrain And Titanium Exhaust

Engine development continues with long-time Porsche tuner Ruf Automobile, registered as a manufacturer since 1981 and already tied to Uwe Gemballa projects in the 1980s. The twin-turbo flat-six all-wheel-drive setup is upgraded with revised variable-geometry turbos, ECU mapping, and transmission calibration to deliver more than 830 horsepower and 687 pound-feet of torque.

Marc Philipp Gemballa states that a second-stage engine option making more than 900 horsepower is under development for customers wanting additional performance. Exhaust duties are handled by a new full titanium quad system from Akrapovič, designed to change both the rear styling and sound of the car. The full carbon underfloor is shaped to clean up airflow to the rear diffuser.

Interior, Price And Production

Inside, the Marsien GT gets a raised center console with an aluminum gear lever inspired by the Carrera GT, with optional exposed carbon or mahogany shift knobs. The cabin is trimmed in Alcantara with available carbon fiber interior packages and an optional clubsport-style roll bar finished in paint, leather, Alcantara, or bare carbon, and each car carries a numbered plaque on the console.

What do you think?

The launch car pairs dark gray Alcantara with carbon bucket seats and champagne-colored stitching, belts, and instruments to match its four-layer Anniversary Liquid Champagne Gold paint, created for Uwe Gemballa’s 70th birthday. Production is capped at 30 units, priced at 770,000 euros (about $840,000) before taxes, duties, shipping, and the donor 911, placing it among low-volume GT-style specials like other 911-based projects.

Motor1's Take: This is a niche, collector-focused exercise that recasts the 911 as a bespoke GT. It's less about daily practicality and more about owning an engineered statement with direct Porsche roots. For buyers who value rarity and craftsmanship, it delivers a clear emotional and technical proposition without aiming at the mainstream.

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