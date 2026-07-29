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Porsche Honors Its Racing Heritage With Two Gorgeous Throwback Liveries

One Porsche 963 prototype is competing with a Sunoco-inspired livery from the 1970s.  

Porsche 963 Prototype Livery
Photo by: Porsche
Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
at 10:30am ET
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THE BREAKDOWN

  • Porsche is bringing two special liveries to the next  IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America. 
  • One honors the Sunoco Porsche 917/30 from the 1970s. 
  • The other celebrates the Porsche RS Spyder from the 2000s. 

This year marks Porsche’s 75 years of motorsports. To celebrate, the automaker is dressing up its race cars in some very special liveries. The latest designs honor two different eras of Porsche's racing past, and you can catch them in action at this week’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race.  

Porsche’s No 6 car wears the colors of the Sunoco Porsche 917/30 from the 1970s—a deep blue base with a yellow cockpit, fenders, and side mirrors. Subtle red accents outline the yellow.

The No 7 car has a livery from the modern era. It is nearly all yellow with red accents on the fenders and sides. There’s a splash of white at the front that highlights the car’s number. The inspiration for this livery comes from the Porsche RS Spyder that competed in the 2000s.  

Porsche’s US racing team, Penske, is also celebrating its own milestone—its 60th anniversary. This is the first time that the two Porsche Penske 963 prototypes have worn different liveries.  

Porsche 963 Prototype Road America Liveries

Porsche 963 Prototype Road America Liveries

Photo by: Porsche

When To Watch

You can watch the two Porsches in their special liveries when they compete in the next round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Road America in Wisconsin.  

Porsche is currently second overall in the manufacturer standings in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Cadillac is first with an 80-point lead.

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The race will be part of the Michelin Endurance Cup and will run for six hours. Coverage for the race starts at 11:30 AM ET Sunday.

Porsche 963 Prototype Road America Liveries
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Porsche 963 Prototype Road America Liveries Porsche 963 Prototype Road America Liveries Porsche 963 Prototype Road America Liveries Porsche 963 Prototype Road America Liveries Porsche 963 Prototype Livery
Source: Porsche

Motor1’s Take: Porsche continues to honor its racing past with some killer retro-inspired liveries. The latest might not be as eye-catching as others, but there are still a few races left in the series for Porsche to go even bigger. 

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Source: Porsche

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