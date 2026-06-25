Porsche Launches A New 911 Race Car

The Breakdown Porsche is launching a new GT4 race car based on the 911 for the first time.

It has the race engine from the 911 Cup, producing 512.

It will begin competing next year, with a price of $375,000.

Since 2016, Porsche has been competing in the GT4 racing category with the Cayman. That changes for 2027, with Porsche basing the new race car on the 911 for the first time.

It’s called the 911 GT4 R. It has the race engine from the 911 Cup, producing 512 horsepower and 362 pound-feet of torque from its 4.0-liter six-cylinder boxer engine, and a six-speed sequential gearbox with paddle shifters.

Porsche builds the new GT4 R on the “technical foundation” of the 911 Cup, but there are a few differences. The GT4 R’s wheels are one inch narrower and use a five-bolt mounting pattern instead of the Cup’s center-lock design.

Photo by: Porsche

The rear wing has 11 adjustment positions, three selectable spring rates, and dual-adjustable dampers. Inside, the GT4 has a 10.3-inch color display, an integrated data logger, and GPS.

The new 911 GT4 R will cost $375,000, which includes import and delivery in the United States. The car will begin competing next year in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and SRO Pirelli GT4 America championship.

What do you think?

In the decade since Porsche joined GT4, the automaker has built more than 1,500 race cars based on the Cayman. Porsche Motorsport North America President and CEO Volker Holzmeyer said:

‘The expansion of the 911 platform for use in GT4 allows for a simplified transition from Porsche one-make racing into GT4. Race drivers and teams will benefit from a shared platform with the 911 Cup across our Porsche motorsport one-make system and open competition Series across North America.’

Porsche 911 GT4 R 11 Source: Porsche

Motor1’s Take: Now that Porsche has killed the combustion-powered Cayman and Boxster, the 911 is the obvious replacement for the GT4. We are excited to see it on the track next year, and we are curious if the new 911 GT4 R race car will spawn a road-going 911 GT4 variant, like the Cayman.

Source: Porsche

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