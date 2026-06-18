Porsche Just Built A Rare 911 GT3 You Probably Can't Buy

THE BREAKDOWN The 911 GT3 Earls Court 51 Edition commemorates 75 years of Porsche in the UK.

It's built with a matching 356 coupe restoration.

The exterior is finished in Earls Court Green Paint to Sample.

Only 51 will be built for the UK market.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the first Porsche delivered in the United Kingdom, the German automaker built a unique special edition of the iconic 911. The new Porsche 911 GT3 Earls Court 51 Edition will be publicly revealed on June 20 through 21 at the Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit.

The famous race track will play host to an event called Icons of Porsche, Sunstede Silverstone Edition, where the new GT3 will be shown alongside a factory recommissioned 1951 356 coupe. Both cars are finished in Earls Court Green metallic, the hue most associated with Britain, and were displayed on the first 356 coupes at the 1951 Earls Court Motor Show.

Porsche 911 GT3 Earls Court 51 Edition Photo by: Porsche

This car was developed by Porsche Cars Great Britain with help from the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur team in Stuttgart, Germany. The two organizations set out with four goals:

Link to the original 356 Focus on driver engagement Celebrate the heritage of the Earls Court Motor Show and broader Porsche features Have the overall design of the special edition align with the 1951 model

After closely examining these four criteria, the 911 GT3 Touring Package was chosen as the base. The team then had to closely study the 365 examples at the Earls Court show to match the shade of green, approximate the interior materials and fabrics with corduroy and leather, and add other special touches.

The designers landed on a Night Green and Chalk Beige leather combination for the interior with Paldao wood inlays and Light Silver accents. It even has a wood shifter like a 911 Carrera T. Some unique touches include an embossed 356 silhouette on the driver’s side door with the phrase "driving in its purest form," taken from the original 356 marketing materials, Union Jacks on the sun visors, Earls Court 51 headrest logos, and a 356-style rear engine cover.

What do you think?

Only 51 examples will be built, priced at £251,951 ($337,262 USD). Customers will only have a few options to choose from, including a choice of a manual or PDK transmission and a leather-wrapped luggage compartment. The 4.0-liter flat-six with 502 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque is unchanged, which is fine by us.

Source: Porsche

Motor1’s Take: This is a UK-only special edition built in extremely low numbers, but it shows that Porsche is willing to give each market a unique take on a great car.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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