Warning Pops Up On Woman’s Toyota Camry. Then She Grabs Her 10-Month-Old Baby And Flees Before Disaster Strikes

A woman says she barely had time to grab her 10-month-old son before her car went up in flames on the side of the road.

TikTok user Nuvia (@n.riesgo) documented the aftermath in a recent video.

“When I thought my car was overheating but then the saxophones start playing…,” she wrote in the text overlay of the clip. “The saxophones start playing,” also stylized as “the saxophones start getting louder,” is a sound that’s gone viral on TikTok this summer, per Know Your Meme. It indicates a pending catastrophe or unpleasant turn of events.

Nuvia said she was driving when her car suddenly displayed an “engine malfunction” warning. After she pulled over, smoke began pouring from the vehicle before a flame appeared.

“I was driving when suddenly my car started saying ‘engine malfunction.’ When I pulled over, the car started smoking and then a flame lit. I never jumped so fast to the back of my car and grabbed my 10-month-old and made sure to get him far away from the car [in case] it exploded. Then went back and grabbed my NUNA stroller (IYKYK), then backed up enough away from the car when the flames took over, and the car exploded,” she wrote in the caption.

From a safe distance, Nuvia recorded the car largely engulfed in flames as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

“RIP CAMMY,” she added over a later image of the vehicle. Her caption indicates she drove a Toyota Camry.

The photo showed the entire front of the car charred black and destroyed.

Gallery: 2026 Toyota Camry 9 Source: Toyota

What Could Cause A Car To Catch Fire?

The video alone does not show what caused Nuvia’s car to ignite. After all, an “engine malfunction” warning can point to a wide range of problems, according to AAA, and the message alone is not enough to diagnose what happened.

According to Jaklitsch Law Group, some under-hood fires begin when gasoline, engine oil, or another flammable fluid leaks onto a hot engine component. Electrical shorts and overheating parts can also spark fires.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has linked past vehicle fires to several different defects. In one Ford and Lincoln recall, engine failure could release oil or fuel vapor near an ignition source. Other Hyundai and Genesis recalls involved electrical shorts in anti-lock braking system modules.

Last December, Toyota recalled some 2025-2026 Camry’s due to a risk of fire.

“A bolt inside the inverter in the hybrid powertrain can become loose and could lead to a loss of motive power or could lead to a fire when the vehicle is on,” the company wrote in a press release. “A loss of motive power while driving at higher speeds or a vehicle fire could increase the risk of a crash or an injury.”

In comments, Nuvia said that her Camry was a 2022 XSE. A Toyota dealership reports that NHTSA has issued a recall that includes risk of fire for the 2022 Camry LE.

Nuvia did make the most important decision, though: pulling over and getting herself and her child away from the car.

Drivers who see smoke, smell something burning, or receive a serious engine warning should safely leave traffic and shut off the vehicle. In its Ford recall guidance, NHTSA told drivers to stop and turn off the engine if they noticed smoke, unexpected engine noises, or a loss of power.

Once flames appear, Long Insurance Services says people should stay at least 100 feet from the car and call emergency services. They also advise against opening the hood, as this can expose the fire to more oxygen.

Owners can search for open safety recalls by entering their vehicle identification number into NHTSA’s recall database. They can also report a suspected safety defect through the agency’s Vehicle Safety Hotline.

Viewers Ask About A Possible Recall

Most commenters were relieved that Nuvia and her baby escaped safely.

“Glad y’all are okay,” one viewer wrote.

Another said they had seen the fire themselves. “Omg it was you. I [saw] this,” they wrote.

“Awe girl I saw that, glad you and your baby made it out safe,” another added.

Several others echoed that reaction.

“Girlll omggg. I’m glad you guys are okay,” one person wrote.

“So glad you and baby are okay!” another commented.

Others wrote that they were glad Nuvia was safe, calling the incident “crazy scary” and saying they were “mind blown” by what happened. One viewer simply wrote, “Omg wtff. Glad y’all are okay!!”

Another commenter noticed an odd coincidence.

“Not my car dying in the exact same place a month ago. I’m sorry about your car,” they wrote.

The car itself also drew questions. One person asked, “I have a Camry. [I]s it a recall?”

Another commenter posted a sticker reading, “23 Camry…”

Nuvia clarified that her vehicle was a different model year and trim.

What do you think?

“Mine was a 22 Camry XSE,” she replied.

Motor1 contacted Nuvia via TikTok direct message and Toyota through email. We’ll be sure to update this if they respond.

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