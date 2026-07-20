Reborn Audi A2 Reveals Funky Styling After Losing Camouflage

THE BREAKDOWN The second-generation Audi A2 has been spotted in Denmark.

Fully electric, the small hatchback has a rear spoiler reminiscent of the original A2.

Official debut is happening later this year.

The Audi A2 is officially coming back later this year, though not as you remember it. Gone are the combustion engines, replaced by a fully electric setup closely tied to the Volkswagen ID.3 Neo. Before Ingolstadt reveals the new A2 E-Tron, prototypes were spotted by our friends at Pro-Street.dk while resting between test sessions outside the Comfort Hotel in Copenhagen.

Audi's typical black-and-white camouflage is finally gone, replaced by a far more revealing E-Tron livery with neon green accents. We can now see virtually the entire car, including the winglet-style door handles that remind us of the just-revealed 2027 BMW X5. At the back, the rear spoiler creates a link to the past by harking back to the original A2 supermini. It splits the rear window into two sections, making us wonder whether it hinders rear visibility.

Although the Concept C and Nuvolari sports cars preview a new design language for Audi, the A2 will be one of the last production models from the old guard, alongside the Q9 three-row SUV. Consequently, the entry-level electric hatchback features the familiar split-headlight layout, with a slim upper bar housing the daytime running lights and turn signals, while the main headlights sit below behind heavily tinted glass. The low- and high-beam modules are barely visible on these black prototypes.

Like the rear spoiler and prominent wheel arches, the front quarter glass appears to draw inspiration from the first-generation A2 launched in the late 1990s. As a matter of fact, the entire body shape retains the quirky half-hatchback, half-minivan vibe of its predecessor. The prototypes rode on 19-inch wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Turanza 235/45 R19 tires and fitted with aero covers to improve airflow and boost efficiency.

Audi did its due diligence and covered the interior, but it's easy to see how a piece of cloth masks the dual-screen setup. The German luxury automaker has promised to move away from screen-heavy interiors, but that transition won't happen overnight since a model's development is locked in years before its official reveal. The Concept C previews what's coming in terms of minimalist cabins, but it won't be until 2028, when the A4 E-Tron breaks cover, that Audi introduces its first high-volume model with the new interior layout.

Technical specifications remain shrouded in mystery, but look no further than the Volkswagen ID.3 Neo for an idea of the underpinnings. Expect the VW Group's rear-wheel-drive MEB platform and multiple battery options. For reference, the facelifted ID.3 comes with 50-kWh, 58-kWh, and 79-kWh battery packs, with the largest offering up to 391 miles (630 kilometers) of range. As for power, the ID.3 Neo is available with 168 hp, 188 hp, or 228 hp.

When the wraps come off this fall, the Audi A2 E-Tron is all but certain to cost more than the equivalent VW ID.3 Neo. The latter starts at €33,995 in Germany, where the range tops €50,000 for the fully loaded version. It's reasonable to assume that the new A2 in its most basic form will significantly undercut the €47,500 Q4 E-Tron in Deutschland.

Audi A2 E-Tron Prototype Testing Source: Audi

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: The A2 E-Tron has an interesting shape that could appeal to those who liked the first-generation model. However, it will need a competitive price tag to stand a chance in this cutthroat segment. It will serve as Audi's new entry-level model after the A1 Sportback supermini and Q2 subcompact crossover were discontinued earlier this year.

We're already looking forward to the A2's eventual facelift, as the new design language previewed by the Concept C and Nuvolari could give it an even more extroverted look in Europe's small EV segment.

Source: Pro-Street.dk

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