‘We Love CarPlay': Man Leaves Woman In His Car. Then She Finds A Diabolical Way To Expose Him

A woman discovers a diabolical way to expose her man after he leaves his car.

In a TikTok with over 3.6 million views before it was seemingly deleted, Kim (@lvrkim_) shows herself using Apple CarPlay to expose her man. One viewer wrote, “I did this once and didn’t smile for 3 months.”

In the TikTok, the woman sits in the passenger seat without her man in his vehicle. While the car is still running, the Apple CarPlay connection is still synced up. The woman decides to snoop around his phone while being connected to CarPlay.

“When he leaves you in his car so you gotta be quiet in the creek,” the onscreen text reads.

She quickly exits out of Maps, diabolically pulls up the man’s phone app, and swipes through his recent calls. She quickly investigates his history, and it appears to have several “no caller ID” calls. From here, she swiftly switches tabs to the contacts and voicemail sections.

“We love carplay,” she captions the post while “Quiet on the Creek” by Saucy Santana plays in the background.

‘I Did This Once And Didn’t Smile For 3 Months’

Viewers chimed in the comments section and gave additional investigative CarPlay tips to use next time.

“Don’t forget to check the Map’s recent locations,” one TikTok commenter suggested.

“Straight to Bluetooth to see who’s connected,” a second wrote.

“Ohh you are giving me an idea,” another added.

Kim told Motor1, “I honestly didn’t expect [the video] to blow up like that. I was just capturing a moment, and it turned into something everyone related to. One thing I will say… CarPlay … definitely is for the girlies!”

Gallery: Apple CarPlay iOS 26 Update 10 Source: Apple

What Else Can CarPlay Do?

Most drivers know Apple CarPlay can be used for maps, music, and phone calls, but there are more hidden features. While Kim used CarPlay to be sneaky and check on her man’s missed calls, one woman discovered Dr Pepper can be ordered through CarPlay.

Kelley Blue Book (KBB) reports Apple CarPlay has several different applications outside of the usual navigation, music, and messaging. Lesser-known features include applications for parking, shopping, and EV charging stations.

With Apple CarPlay, drivers are able to place orders through food ordering applications for places like Panera, Dunkin’, and Domino’s Pizza. Finding parking can be made easy and less stressful by using SpotHero, and it may even have an EV charging station as well.

Additionally, video playback and streaming through Apple CarPlay are currently in development, Motor1 previously reported.

What Does ‘Quiet On The Creek’ Mean?

“Quiet on the creek” is a phrase that refers to keeping a low profile, being sneaky, or being cool, LifeHacker reports. In the initial meaning, this phrase has often been used while fishing. Any noise or disturbance may scare the fish away, so it’s important to be "quiet on the creek.”

However, the phrase recently caught waves online when American rapper Saucy Santana used it during a TikTok livestream. While eating fish on the stream, the rapper said, “I used to go fishing when I was a little girl. You gotta be real quiet on the creek.”

What do you think?

This clip quickly went viral, and part of the fun was to gatekeep the definition and not share the meaning of the phrase. By not sharing the meaning directly, more posts were created without explanation while others were questioning what the phrase meant. Santana posted about keeping this phrase on the low and stopping the making of definition-explanation videos.

Shortly after making the phrase go viral, Saucy Santana released “Quiet on the Creek.” According to Genius, “Quiet on the Creek” is based on the catchphrase, and the song is capitalizing on the widespread popularity.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy