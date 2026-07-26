Man Gets Coupon For Free Mobil 1 Oil Change. Then He Realizes There’s A Catch: ‘Order Me An Uber’

A man says he got a coupon from EAS Tire and Auto for a free oil change only to discover there was a major catch to use it.

In a TikTok with over 17,500 views as of this writing, creator Beeve (@lilbeeve) accused EAS Auto and Tire in Littleton, Colorado of false advertising.

He shows the coupon on which is printed big bold red letters “FREE OIL CHANGE.” It also says that it’s a full service oil change using synthetic Mobil 1 oil. The fine print notes that special oil or special filters may cost extra and instructs prospective customers to call the store for more details.

Beeve went to EAS thinking his Ram truck qualified for the free oil change.

“I go there. Give them this coupon. They order me an Uber so I can go home because they say it’s going to take half the [expletive] day to do a [expletive] oil change. Like it should only take five minutes,” he says.

While waiting for the Uber, he says he overheard the service technicians say the oil change on his truck would cost $200.

“The [expletive]. What do you think this is, a Lamborghini,” he says.

He says that an EAS Auto and Tire employee told him the oil change would cost $111 with the coupon. Beeve says they told him his truck required special oil.

“That’s more than it costs to get a [expletive] oil change somewhere else without a coupon. You are going to charge me more money with a coupon? I can go to Valvoline and not even use a coupon and still spend less than this. That’s crazy,” he says.

“That’s outrageous. [expletive] that place. Don’t ever go there,” he concludes.

For its part, EAS insists that it was simply a misunderstanding due to its techs not knowing whether Beeve’s truck, which it told Motor1 is a 2026 Ram, had the high output or standard output engine.

“The only way to confirm which one applied on the spot would have been to check the engine code or the oil cap once the truck was in a bay—the customer decided not to proceed before we reached that step, so we quoted him for the higher-cost oil out of caution rather than risk using the wrong one,” Izabella Dickson, brand communications manager for EAS Tire and Auto, told Motor1 via email.

Gallery: 2026 Ram 1500 America250 Special Edition Trucks 12 Source: Ram

“Your Truck Uses Unicorn Juice As Oil”

Viewers in the comment section highlighted the red flags while one offered a suggestion to file a complaint to headquarters for false advertising.

“Free oil change and a free Uber. You ‘bout to get hustled,” one TikTok commenter wrote.

“It was never gonna be free,” one commented.

“Call headquarters. File a complaint and threaten them with lawsuit for false advertisement,” one suggested.

Other viewers discussed the oil needed for the Ram truck.

“It is because your truck uses unicorn juice as oil,” one joked.

“When did they use special oil in a Ram truck lol,” another added.

“Dodge Ram diesel cost oil change cost over $200 which takes around 8-9qt of oil. Don’t tell us it’s your first oil change,” someone else speculated.

“Not a diesel and I’ve had multiple oil changes on this truck. I also had two other ram trucks before this one and none of the oil changes cost that much! Don’t come at me like I’m new to owning a truck!” Beeve replied.

How Much Should You Pay For An Oil Change?

Car enthusiasts will often debate whether to DIY or go to a pro for an oil change. While you can save money doing it yourself, service centers are convenient, typically fast, and competition keeps prices low. It’s also become common practice for quick lube spots to offer coupons to make prices even lower.

According to NerdWallet, an oil change at a service center such as Valvoline or Jiffy Lube will cost on average between $30 to $100. Changing your own oil costs between $30 to $45 on average. The price varies depending on your vehicle, type of oil needed, and your location.

But oil changes for some vehicles can cost far more. RepairPal reports that an oil change for a 2026 Dodge Ram 2500 costs between $430 and $450. Per EAS, Beeve drives a 2026 Ram 1500 with a 3.0L inline-6 turbo engine.

According to EAS Tire and Auto, Beeve’s Ram did qualify for the free oil change.

“We've since confirmed via his VIN that his truck has the Standard Output engine, which takes 0w20, which is an oil we stock, and is fully covered under our free oil change coupon,” Dickson told Motor1. “In other words, no upcharge should apply to his vehicle, and we'd like the opportunity to honor the free oil change as advertised.”

She said that the company has since updated its system to ensure the mixup doesn’t happen again.

What do you think?

Dickson added that EAS “will be reaching out to the customer directly to try and make things right.”

Motor1 has contacted Beeve via TikTok direct message and commented on the post. This post will be updated if he replies.

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