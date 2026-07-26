Man Goes to CarMax, Sees How Much A 2018 Ford Escape Costs—And Realizes What He Should Buy Instead

While there are general guidelines, the price of a used vehicle largely depends on what someone is willing to pay for it. One man says he recently happened upon a Ford Escape at CarMax that left him with sticker shock.

“Can you imagine spending $14,000 on an 8-year-old Ford Escape?” asks Thomas, who runs the popular @Carsme automotive account.

Thomas skewers Carmax’s price for the popular entry-level crossover SUV. The 2018 Ford Escape only scored a 60/100 on Auto Reliability Index due to numerous factors. First, there are four National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recalls issued for the vehicle. Reported problems include issues with its engine, transmission, brakes, and air bags.

According to the car safety agency, some Escape models were manufactured with bushings that attach shifter cables to transmissions that degrade over time. This could culminate in the car engaging in unwanted movements, including rolling away after being put in park. As for the engine, block heaters in the Escape “may crack and develop a coolant leak,” per Auto Reliability Index. In turn, electrical short circuits may occur inside of the car, resulting in a fire.

Some Ford Escape vehicles further had their front brake hoses improperly installed. This gave way to hose chafing which, over time, could result in brake fluid leaks, mitigating the efficacy of brakes and possibly contributing to crashes.

Is The Ford Escape Overpriced?

Auto Reliability Index reports the Escape has a high “complaint breakdown.” It specifically reports that there were roughly 60 complaints per 10,000 units sold—or more than twice the average.

The car’s engine and engine cooling issues were also listed as high risk problem areas. The site also says the Escape has “above-average repair costs for its class.” Which isn’t exactly what someone wants to hear when they’re seriously considering buying an out-of-warranty vehicle with over 100,000 miles on its odometer.

Thomas obviously doesn't think the 2018 Escape at CarMax is worth $14,000.

“You could actually get a base model Escape right now low 20s, 23, $24,000,” he says.

“This thing even has cloth seats still. Doesn’t have any crazy features," he adds. "At least it has AC, you know. Your little 5-inch screen up there. But if this thing already has 100,000 miles on it, you really think it’s gonna go another hundred thousand plus miles?”

“The paint is faded wheels are just … not even black anymore,” he continues. “They almost look blue.”

Back inside the car, Thomas says that the floor mats are gone and that there's a stain.

"I think you’re better off walking than paying 14 grand for this thing,” he concludes.

Thomas further points out that the car payment will be $360 for 72 months. "Oh that doesn’t include tax or title or anything. So that’ll almost be even more expensive than that," he says.

What do you think?

Used car prices soared during the pandemic. More recently, they've started to slowly come down. The national average used car priced in the US in 2026 hit $25,600, which was a 6.1% drop from 2025, as per AutoFinder. CNBC also wrote in May +that used car prices fell in April “for the first time since October.”

Motor1 has reached out to Thomas and CarMax via email for further comment. We'll update this article if either responds.

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