Lexus Has The Happiest Dealers In America. Infiniti Doesn't

the breakdown Lexus ranked first overall in NADA's Winter 2026 Dealer Attitude Survey, earning the highest marks from its franchised dealers.

Dealer satisfaction improved across much of the industry as automaker-retailer relationships continued to recover.

Infiniti finished last, with Jaguar, Alfa Romeo, Mitsubishi, and Nissan rounding out the bottom five.

Lexus dealers are the happiest in America—at least, so far in 2026. The luxury automaker ranked first overall in the National Automobile Dealers Association's (NADA's) 2026 Dealer Attitude Survey, as first reported by Automotive News.

The NADA issues a twice-yearly report card measuring how franchised dealers feel about the manufacturers they represent. The survey asks dealers to rate their OEMs in areas ranging from communication and product support to overall franchise value.

While Lexus took the top spot, the survey also found dealer sentiment improving across much of the industry. With inventories finally stabilizing following years of supply-chain disruptions, and automakers refining their product strategies, many brands posted higher scores than in previous surveys.

What do you think?

Not every automaker shared in that success, though. Several manufacturers remained near the bottom of the rankings. Infiniti was last overall, while Jaguar, Alfa Romeo, Mitsubishi, and Nissan weren’t far behind. Not entirely shocking.

Motor1’s Take: This is another win for Lexus. These results show that its relationship with retailers remains one of the strongest in the business—a notable advantage as competition intensifies across both the luxury and mainstream markets.

Source: NADA via Automotive News

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