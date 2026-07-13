THE BREAKDOWN Ram 1500 Direct Connect by Roush was introduced as a new off-road model.

Powered by a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 producing 395 horsepower.

Pricing starts at $78,960 for the package.

The Ram RHO is an impressive off-road truck, but some enthusiasts criticized it for dropping the supercharged V8 in favor of a turbocharged inline-six. So what do you do if you just want a regular V8, but not a full-on TRX/ The answer comes from an unlikely place.

Last month, Ram teased a new performance truck built in collaboration with Roush. Yes, the same Roush famous for tuning the Ford Mustang. The Ram 1500 Direct Connection by Roush is built on a 2027 Ram 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4x4 with the 5.7-liter Hemi. That means it should deliver 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, since no power upgrades are specifically mentioned.

While the RHO is more powerful with its Hurricane High Output inline-six, the Roush sounds better with its performance active cat-back exhaust. The truck even includes selectable exhaust settings, letting drivers choose a quieter ride on the highway.

Roush gave the Ram 1500 a unique look that stands apart from the RHO and TRX. It receives a Sport Performance Hood, hood vents, fender flares, a paint-matched bumper, red tow hooks, Night Edition Package, TRX running boards, rear wheel liners, 18-inch performance wheels, 33-inch General Tire Grabber A/TX tires, and black exhaust tips.

Buyers can choose one of five colors: Bright White, Diamond Black Crystal Pearl-Coat, Forged Blue Metallic, Granite Crystal Metallic, and Molten Red Pearl-Coat.

In terms of suspension upgrades, this truck comes fitted with a Roush Performance 2.0 Coil-Over Suspension System featuring custom-tuned twin-tube hydraulic dampers. Combined with a 3.92 rear axle and e-locker, the Roush should get sideways on dirt. A Trailer Tow II Package ensures it should still function well as a truck.

What do you think?

The interior sees a few special enhancements, including branded floor mats, center console and glovebox badging, and Mopar leather seats. This package costs $15,995, bringing the total package to $78,960. For reference, a 2026 Ram RHO costs $76,590 with destination.

Motor1's Take: The Ram 1500 Direct Connect by Roush fills the need for a V8-powered off-road performance truck that isn't the TRX, and costs under $100,000. It has a name people will recognize, and should prove to be popular.

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