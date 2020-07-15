Last year Toyota gave the Camry and Avalon sedans full-on TRD makeovers, complete with big wheels, spoilers, and brakes. And we like both of them, for the most part. Now the pint-sized Corolla sedan is getting a similar option for the 2021 model year – only it's not a full-blown TRD model like its siblings. Meet the 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition.

The Corolla Apex Edition is a slightly sportier version of the brand's compact sedan and limited to just 6,000 examples for 2021. Based on the SE and XSE trims, the Apex Edition gets the Corolla's 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, good for 169 horsepower (126 kilowatts) and 151 pound-feet (205 newton-meters) and your choice of either a continuously variable transmission or a six-speed manual. Interestingly though, Toyota will only offer 120 versions of the Corolla SE Apex Edition with the stick.

While Toyota made no changes to the powertrain, the Apex Edition at least promises to be more dynamic. The sedan sits 0.6-inch lower to the ground thanks to unique coil springs with internal rebound shocks, and it rides 47 percent stiffer in the front and 33 percent stiffer in the rear in an effort to improve cornering.

Visually, the Corolla Apex Edition features a custom body kit, a rear spoiler, and bronze accents throughout, hinting at the sedan's newfound sporty nature. The black-finished 18-inch wheels are also specific to the Apex Edition and 2.2 pounds lighter per wheel than the normal set. Buyers can also choose from a pair of two-tone exterior colors – Cement and Super White with a black roof – or go for the murdered-out look with a single-tone Black Sand Pearl (like the one pictured here).

Inside the Corolla SE Apex Edition, you'll find manually adjustable cloth seats, while the XSE Apex Edition offers a nicer faux leather finish with power eight-way adjustability and lumbar support. Both versions, meanwhile, will get a standard 8.0-inch touchscreen with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity – that latter is brand-new on the Corolla for the 2021 model year. No word on how much the Corolla Apex Edition costs.