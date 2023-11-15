The ninth-generation 2025 Toyota Camry just debuted with some significant powertrain changes. For the first time, the Camry is available exclusively as a four-cylinder hybrid. That means for now, the longstanding 3.5-liter V6 we know and love is gone. Also missing from the lineup is the sporty TRD model.

Toyota has offered a V6 engine option in the Camry for decades. The third-generation model introduced the six-cylinder to the US for the 1988 model year. This 2.5-liter powerplant made around 153 hp, whereas the base 2.0-liter four-cylinder at the time only had about 114 hp. Since then, the V6 has been a mainstay in the Camry lineup.

That has changed for 2025. The hybrid-assisted 2.5-liter four-cylinder makes 225 hp driving the front wheels or 232 hp with all-wheel drive—far short of the outgoing V-6's 301 ponies.

When Motor1 reached out to Toyota about the V6's absence, a spokesperson told us the press release included "all model year 2025 grades and powertrains." While that statement didn't eliminate the possibility of the six-cylinder returning in the future, like in 2026, a separate Toyota spokesperson told us "the V6 is done," which seems more definitive.

The situation is similar for the performance-focused TRD trim. That trim was conspicuously missing from the release of 2025 models. The Camry TRD was more of a cosmetic and handling package than a real performance model, delivering stiffer suspension and sporty looks, but no powertrain changes.

If you want a meaner-looking 2025 Camry, the XSE is your best choice among the available trim levels. It comes standard with two-tone paint and 19-inch wheels. Buyers can pick a two-tone color scheme with a Midnight Black Metallic roof and an Ocean Gem, Wind Chill Pearl, Heavy Metal, or Supersonic Red body.

As for the extra power missing from the no-longer-available V6, there is another powertrain in Toyota's arsenal that could hill the whole. When and if the time comes for a faster Camry, we imagine it will use the turbocharged Hybrid Max powertrain from the Crown. That combines a 2.4 liter turbocharged four-cylinder with an electric motor on the rear axle to crank out 340 hp. If that does happen, maybe we won't miss the V6 after all.

