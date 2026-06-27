BMW Says It Would 'Love' A New M1

The Breakdown BMW M CEO Frank van Meel said he would ‘love’ a new M1.

It has been nearly 50 years since BMW produced the last M1.

BMW had planned to launch a successor in 2022, but it launched the XM crossover instead.

The legendary BMW M1 might have only been around for a few short years, but its impact has been massive. It has been nearly half a century since the wedge-shaped, mid-engined supercar entered production, but it is one model that even today’s BMW executives can’t stop thinking about.

“I’m in love with the original M1, but I would love to do a new one," said Frank van Meel, BMW M’s boss, in an interview with BMWBlog. Oliver Heilmer, the head of M Design, echoed similar sentiments to the publication.

BMW Vision M Next Concept

While BMW has never made a proper M1 successor, the automaker has considered it on several occasions and even came close to producing a new one based on the 2019 Vision M Next Concept. It has a 600-horsepower four-cylinder plug-in hybrid hypercar that was "95 percent finished," according to BMW author and historian Steve Saxty.

What do you think?

The automaker was planning to launch the car sometime in 2022. Instead, BMW shifted its focus to the XM SUV and marketed the XM as the M1 successor. It has not been the hit that BMW was hoping for, with the automaker discontinuing the base version for 2026 and slashing the price of the XM Black Label.

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Motor1’s Take: While van Meel might love to do a new one, such a car is unlikely to arrive anytime soon from the automaker. A mid-engine supercar would require a considerable investment at a time when the industry's future remains so uncertain. Spending that kind of money on such a low-volume model makes no sense right now.

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Source: BMWBlog

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