BMW Never Built A V10 Manual X5. So This Company Is Making One

The Breakdown One is a 2000 X5 E53 with an M5 E60 V10 engine and a six-speed manual transmission.

The other is a 2027 X5 with an exclusive Frozen Titanium Silver exterior paint.

Both SUVs debut during this year’s Monterey Car Week.

BMW and Kith are back at it again with another collaboration—and this one might be their wildest idea yet. Later this week, the pair will unveil two special X5 SUVs separated by more than a quarter century during Monterey Car Week.

Ronnie Fieg, the founder of the New York-based streetware brand, has shoved BMW’s iconic 5.0-liter S85 V10 engine from the E60 M5 into a 2000 BMW X5 E53, the model’s first generation. The engine produced 500 horsepower in the sedan, which connects to a six-speed manual transmission in the SUV, while retaining its original all-wheel-drive system.

The X5 has also undergone a "complete rotisserie restoration," according to Fieg in his Instagram post announcing the collab. The modded X5 reportedly took over a year of development to complete.

2000 BMW X5 Photo by: BMW

The Other Kith BMW

In addition to the X5 E53, Kith and BMW are also revealing a 2027 X5 in Frozen Titanium Silver. It’s inspired by the Titanium Silver Metallic on Fieg’s restored E53, and BMW will not offer it on the standard production X5.

The automaker hasn’t announced the new X5’s specifications, but it’s the Neue Klasse model. We do not expect it to have a V10 like the E53, which is clearly the star of the show.

What do you think?

The two vehicles will make their public debut during Monterey Car Week, and it is unclear if BMW has any plans to put the Kith X5 into production. Previous collaborations between the two have resulted in limited production runs.

Motor1’s Take: The V10-powered BMW X5 E53 is the true star of this pairing. Putting that engine into the X5 is a marvel, along with the rest of the driveline, and it’s truly something special.

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