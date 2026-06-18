Slate Shares Fresh Details On Its 'Mid-$20,000' Electric Truck
The Slate Truck will roll off the assembly line with few feature and a ton of options.
THE BREAKDOWN
- Slate will begin delivering its electric truck later this year.
- It will have a ton of customization options, with over 100 wraps available.
- The Slate Truck will start in the mid-$20,000 range instead of below the promised $20,000 mark.
Slate Automotive’s electric pickup is inching closer to production. The new automaker plans to begin deliveries later this year, and when those begin, customers will get a very basic vehicle that they can customize.
Each vehicle that Slate builds will roll off the assembly line with gray plastic body panels. Customers can add color via a wrap, with the automaker offering 54 basic wraps and up to 50 others with metallic finishes and designs.
Slate Automotive CEO Peter Faricy told the Detroit Free Press that the company will begin printing designs for customers starting next year. Customizability is a huge part of the ownership experience, and Slate will allow customers to order features even after they purchase the truck.
This could allow someone to turn their Slate truck into an SUV, or they can hire someone to do it. There are sensors in components such as seats and seat belts to ensure the person installs them correctly, while an app will inform owners of the job’s difficulty.
Slate's Expected Price Bump
When Slate originally announced its electric truck, it said the starting price would be under $20,000. That is no longer the case—the company now says it will cost in the mid-$20,000 range, and that appears to be true.
According to The Autopian, a couple of leaks claim that Slate will have a starting price of $24,950, excluding the destination charge. The company plans to sell the vehicle in all 50 states, but it is unclear how Slate will accomplish that.
The automaker will unveil the EV’s official starting price on June 24. That is when it will begin accepting $300 reservations for the vehicle. It capped $50 reservations at 160,000.
Motor1’s Take: Slate’s EV is not the promised $20,000 truck, and we hope it doesn’t dissuade buyers. The market lacks affordable vehicles, and even if this is an EV, it could be an option for many people. We just hope the options don’t inflate the price too much.
Sources: Detroit Free Press, The Autopian
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