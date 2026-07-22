Rezvani's New Off-Road Supercar Makes The Huracan Sterrato Look Tame

The Breakdown Rezvani turns the Lamborghini Huracan into a supercharged off-road supercar with 800 horsepower.

The new Dune has a 4.5-inch suspension lift and meaty 31-inch tires.

Only seven cars are available, and buyers can place a refundable $1,500 deposit.

This might come as a surprise, but the Volkswagen Group had been toying with the idea of an off-road supercar long before the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato debuted in 2022. The Italdesign Parcour arrived in 2013, portraying a Gallardo-based concept designed to go where no other supercar had gone before.

Fast-forward to 2026, and there's another high-riding performance vehicle with Italian underpinnings. This time, though, it wasn't built by what is now a former subsidiary of the automotive giant.

Instead, Rezvani Motors has turned the Huracan into a radical supercar that doesn't mind getting dirty. The transformation is so extensive that some might struggle to pinpoint the identity of the donor car. Aptly named the Dune, this wild custom build makes the Sterrato and even the Porsche 911 Dakar look tame by comparison. The all-terrain supercar wouldn't look out of place in a new Mad Max movie, and it's delightfully over the top.

The completely reworked widebody is made entirely of carbon fiber and even features a roof scoop. While the Sterrato gained a 1.7-inch suspension lift over the regular Huracan, Rezvani's new Dune raises the suspension by a further 4.5 inches for even greater ground clearance. The custom wheels are wrapped in meaty 31-inch all-terrain tires you'd normally expect to find on an off-road truck.

Rezvani Dune Photo by: Rezvani

There's still a 5.2-liter V10 engine behind the seats, but it's no longer naturally aspirated. Rezvani teamed up with VF Engineering to supercharge the Dune and extract 800 horsepower, nearly 200 hp more than the Sterrato. While torque figures haven't been disclosed, expect a substantial increase over the stock engine's 413 pound-feet.

Only seven conversions are planned, and Rezvani is already accepting orders. If you're interested, a refundable $1,500 deposit is required to secure a spot. While the price of the Dune remains a mystery, the company says every example will be built to the customer's specifications. For reference, Lamborghini charged just under $280,000 for the Sterrato, of which it built only 1,499 units.

If you'd rather buy an off-road supercar straight from Lamborghini, you might get the chance one day. Speaking with Motor1 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this month, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Federico Foschini said the Sterrato formula hasn't been abandoned. It's too early to say whether the new Temerario will spawn a rugged variant, since customer deliveries of the Huracan's replacement have only just begun.

Rezvani Dune 19 Source: Rezvani

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: As outrageous as the idea of an off-road supercar may seem, there's clearly a niche to exploit. Lamborghini had no trouble selling every Huracan Sterrato, nor did Porsche struggle to move all 2,500 examples of the 911 Dakar.

Of course, Rezvani doesn't have the brand power of those automakers, but the Dune might just be crazy enough to work. It's predictably outlandish, and we can see a business case for catering to buyers who are growing tired of the usual off-road SUVs and want something far more exciting.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy