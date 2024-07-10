The McLaren P1 is a remarkable machine, and now, it's a remarkable Lego kit. The iconic hybrid hypercar has been officially immortalized as a 1:8 scale Lego Technic model, and it looks fantastic. Such detail doesn't come cheap in the Lego world, however. It costs $449.00.

For that price, you get 3,893 pieces that click together in a specific order. Provided you don't miss a step, you'll have dihedral doors that open to reveal an impressively thorough interior. Further back there's a detailed 3.8-liter V-8 engine with a seven-speed transmission, tucked into the bay as you'd find on the real car. It rides on functional suspension, and the rear spoiler raises or lowers to suit your taste.

McLaren McLaren McLaren

Of course, it also looks like the P1. The roof has a sharp peak like the real car, and the side intakes follow proper lines to the back. Lego designers worked with McLaren to get all the details dialed in, including a proper shade of yellow for the bricks. But it wasn't easy getting all these P1 features and functional elements into a small-scale Lego creation.

"We wanted to capture these details in the best way possible with our Lego Technic model and we did not want to compromise in any way," said Kasper Rene Hansen, designer at Lego Group. "Therefore, we worked on multiple variations of the car to test different designs. We also faced a huge challenge with the iconic butterfly doors because they needed a new mechanism to stay open. It was a great experience to recreate the McLaren P1 and I’m hoping all supercar enthusiasts out there are ready to explore the details and intricacies of the real McLaren P1 in Lego Technic form."

McLaren

The P1 is part of the Lego Technic Ultimate Car Concept Series, joining other notable hypercars like the Bugatti Chiron, Lamborghini Sian, and Ferrari Daytona SP3. Sales begin in August; each kit will have a unique serial number and Lego Insiders can get a Technic McLaren P1 logo if purchased before August 7.