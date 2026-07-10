The Maserati Project GT4 Is The Race Car You Didn’t Expect

THE BREAKDOWN Maserati reveal Project GT4, a new race car model for the GT4 series.

Based on the GranTurismo with a 690-horsepower twin-turbo V6.

Will go racing starting in the 2028 season.

Let's put a Maserati GranTurismo race car on our list of things we didn’t expect to see in 2026. The Italian automaker showed up to this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed with the Project GT4, a new vehicle from its Maserati Corse division. The Project GT4 is set to hit the racetrack in the GT category starting in 2028.

Maserati may be known as a luxury brand in the modern era, but the company has a deep motorsport heritage dating back to the 1920s. The Trident has been represented in the Targa Florio, 24 Hours of Le Mans, Mille Miglia, Indianapolis 500, Formula E, and even Formula 1. Most recently, the Maserati GT2 race car, based on the MC20 street car, has been competing in the European GT2 Series since 2023.

Project GT4 is based on the GranTurismo using experience taken from the GT2 program. Maserati says the body and powertrain are taken directly from the road car, meaning this race car is powered by the company’s 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged Nettuno V6. Unlike the road car, which produces up to 582 horsepower in Trofeo trim for 2027 after a 40-hp bump, the GT4's engine delivers up to 690 hp to rear wheels only, ditching the road car’s all-wheel-drive system.

Maserati Project GT4 Photo by: Maserati

Maserati says the GT4 weighs around 400 kilograms (881.85 pounds) less than the GranTurismo on which it's based, thanks to a heavy diet that tosses out all of the street car's luxury features. You won't find electronic leather seats, touchscreens, and Sonus Faber audio here. Instead, the spartan interior now features a racing yoke, basic switchgear, a rollcage, six-point harnesses, and not much else.

The exterior is far more aggressive, but these changes weren’t made simply for show. Everything you see is compliant with GT4 regulations, including the front splitter, dive planes, braking system, and 18-inch wheels.

What do you think?

This being Maserati's 100th anniversary of racing, a special livery commemorates the occasion. A large blue trident is featured prominently on a white background at the front of the car with 100 smaller tridents adorning the car from behind the front wheels.

7 Source: Maserati

Motor1's Take: Maserati is entering the GT4 series at an interesting time. Porsche is set to retire its 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS, replacing it with the new 911 GT4 R for the 2027 season. The 911 should be a big rival for the Maserati GT4, but the BMW M4 GT4 EVO is still the car to beat on the grid, having been the most successful car in 2025 and continuing that lead mid-way into the 2026 season.

Source: Maserati

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