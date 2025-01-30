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Fantastic News: Morgan Is Readying a New Flagship Sports Car

And it will be powered by a BMW straight-six.

Morgan Flagship Prototype
Photo by: Morgan Motor
Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
at 11:20am ET
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Great news: Morgan is readying a new flagship model. We'll see the yet-to-be-named sports car debut this spring, although the company hasn't picked a specific launch date just yet. The new flagship will ride on an evolution of Morgan's CX platform, first introduced in 2019.

The two images Morgan released of a prototype undergoing on-road testing don't show the car's final design. It'll still look like a Morgan, but the car will have a "contemporary aesthetic" and an "aerodynamically informed proportion."

Morgan Flagship Prototype
Photo by: Morgan Motor

Morgan says the new CXV platform will be lighter and stiffer than before, and accommodate a BMW-sourced straight-six engine. The car will have "enhancements throughout," providing better dynamic performance. The company says this won't be a direct replacement for the Plus Six, which ended production last year.

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The CX chassis that debuted underpinning the Plus Six weighed less than 220 pounds and featured a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine from BMW. The B58 made 335 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque in the old Morgan, but the new one could make even more. The B58 engine produces 382 horsepower in the Toyota Supra today, for instance.

We shouldn't have to wait long to find out more. Morgan says more info will be announced "in due course."

More From Morgan:

Morgan Plus 4 Finally Makes It to America After Five Years
This Gorgeous Morgan Roadster Was Designed by Pininfarina
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Source: Morgan

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