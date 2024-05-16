The Morgan Plus Six has been around since 2019 with retro styling and BMW power. To spruce things up, the British niche marque got in touch with Pininfarina to create a limited-run special edition. The barchetta-styled Midsummer uses a gorgeous hand-beaten aluminum body that takes over 250 hours to complete. This two-seater sports car is capped at just 50 cars, all of which have already been sold.

It's stunning from just about every angle, with Pininfarina saying it took inspiration from its early days by being inspired by its 1930s and 1940s creations with their longer rear tails. Midsummer doesn't have a conventional windshield since it's been replaced by a pair of sleek aero screens harkening back to barchettas of old. Those round headlights are bigger than on the Plus Six and now incorporate the turn signals and daytime running lights.

Morgan Midsummer by Pininfarina

The disc-like wheels are as well a retro touch and help improve aerodynamics by enabling smoother airflow at the sides of the car. The alloys come wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tires. This 19-inch forged wheel also saves weight since Morgan shaved off around 6.6 pounds compared to the standard wheel used by the Plus Six. This new vintage-styled wheel tips the scales at just 22 lbs. The whole car weighs just 2,204 lbs before you start adding fluids.

Shaping up the body isn't the only time-consuming process since applying all that teak takes over 30 hours. The dashboard is adorned with no fewer than 126 layers of teak while each door card has 120 layers. Morgan mentions using hundreds of layers of hand-formed laminated teak makes the interior more durable compared to using bigger pieces of wood.

Technical specifications have not been disclosed but the standard Plus Six uses a BMW "B58” engine. It's a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Output is channeled to the road via a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. It's evident from the official images that gear lever is of BMW origins. The regular model takes 4.2 seconds to reach 62 mph but the Midsummer could be quicker. Why? Because it's approximately 251 pounds lighter.

Pricing isn't being officially disclosed, but Autocar reports owners paid anywhere between $152,000 and $190,000, depending on how the cars have been configured. Production starts this year and will end in 2025. Midsummer's public debut is taking place in July at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Although the barchetta penned by Pininfarina is no longer available, Morgan says it's accepting proposals from customers for other special projects.