The Morgan Plus Four will reportedly reach the US in 2025 with a $74,500 starting price.

The Plus Four will be classified as a replica, limiting annual sales to just 325 units.

The car originally launched in 2020 and received a small update this year.

The Morgan Plus Four, which debuted in 2020, doesn't look much different from the original that launched way back in 1950. Unfortunately, it's been forbidden fruit for eager sports car fans in the United States. But that will change very soon.

A report from Hagerty claims Plus Four sales will finally start in America early next year, with a starting price around $74,500. That gets you a rare sports car with stand-out styling and 255 horsepower packed into a 2,200-pound two-seater. Morgan lists a 0-62 mph time of 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 149 mph.

The Plus Four will be sold as a replica car in the States, which limits annual sales to just 325 per federal law. Order books aren't open yet, but apparently Morgan already has a majority of the first-year production run filled.

The Plus Four's powertrain comes from BMW. It's the familiar turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, connected to either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic. It's unclear if the six-speed will make the jump across the pond, but given the nature of the car, we certainly hope there's a row-your-own option.

Despite the classic styling, the Plus Four has modern systems like stability control and an LCD screen for the driver. Fear not, for there are still analog gauges surrounding the small display, all set in a snazzy aluminum dash that can be painted body color if you so choose. Updates for 2025 include suspension tweaks, changes to the front splitter and rear diffuser, minor changes to the lights, and a better stereo system. You know, the good stuff.

We contacted Morgan to confirm 2025 availability and pricing. We will update this article if new information becomes available.