Morgan's Best Performance Car Is Coming To America Without An Important Feature

THE BREAKDOWN The Morgan SuperSport was approved for sale in the US under the FAST Act.

Only 50 units are available for the 2026 MY, priced at $120,000.

Powered by a four-cylinder engine, not the six-cylinder used in Europe.

Due to complicated legal reasons that are extremely boring, British automaker Morgan was only recently allowed to sell a four-wheel car here in the United States. The Plus Four returned to America in 2024, powered by a BMW-sourced B46 turbocharged four-cylinder engine. But Morgan's hotter six-cylinder Supersport model with the BMW B58 remained forbidden fruit. Until now.

Morgan just received federal approval to sell the Supersport in the US under the FAST Act (Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act), a piece of legislation that allows manufacturers to sell up to 325 vehicles per year that resemble models produced over 25 years ago. US-spec Supersport production starts this August with deliveries set to begin in September 2026, and less than 50 will be built for the 2026 model year.

Morgan Supersport Photo by: Morgan Motor

This is exciting news for Morgan fans, because America hasn't received a hardcore car from the company since the Aero SuperSports in the early 2010s. Unfortunately, the news isn't all positive, since Morgan got approved to sell the car here, but it did not homologate the B58 engine used in Europe.

So while Europeans get to enjoy a six-cylinder soundtrack spitting out 340 horsepower (a recently-announced Supersport 400 model with over 400 hp), we Americans have to make do with the same 255-hp four-pot found in the PlusFour. Like the PlusFour, power will be sent to the rear wheels via a ZF eight-speed automatic, since Morgan does not offer a manual transmission.

This is a major gut punch, putting a damper on what would otherwise be very exciting news for Morgan here in the US. It may have less power than its European counterpart, but the Supersport represents a substantial handling upgrade over the PlusFour.

It rides on Morgan'’s latest CXV-Generation Platform, which only weighs around 225 pounds including its front and rear subframes. Total weight sits at around 2,500 pounds. The Supersport benefits from a new steering system with a 14 percent quicker ratio, revised suspension geometry with improved body control, and aerodynamic enhancements to reduce drag by 5 percent and lift by 20 percent.

62 Source: Morgan Motor

An optional Dynamic Handling Pack adds adjustable Nitron dampers with 24 clicks of softness settings, and an available carbon hood reduces weight by 10%. Morgan will offer two wheel patterns, including 18- and 19-inch sizes, which are the lightest in company history. Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tires come as standard.

This is the first Morgan in over a decade to feature an integrated trunk, integrated into the sweeping rear end. Buyers can opt for a carbon composite hard top or a folding soft top, drastically changing the look of the car. Inside, Morgan offers 11 finishes, including American Walnut that spans the center console and dashboard.

What do you think?

When it arrives later this year, pricing will start at $119,995 (not including sales tax and destination), meaning it's slightly less expensive than a Porsche 911 Carrera.

Motor1's Take: The good news is that Morgan's best performance car is coming to America. The bad news is that it has to lose two cylinders to do so. Oh well.

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