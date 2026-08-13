All-Electric Vanderhall Santarosa Launch Edition Capped At 50 Cars

The Breakdown Only 50 Santarosa Launch Edition cars will be built, each with individual Launch Edition numbering.

The Launch Edition costs $54,950 and pairs a 40 kWh battery with unique carbon-fiber trim.

Reservations are phased, first to existing holders, then dealers, then public, with initial deliveries starting Q4 2026.

Fifty units, one shot at Pebble Beach. Vanderhall has pulled the wraps off the all-electric Santarosa Launch Edition at Concours Village during Monterey Car Week, showing a numbered run of its three-wheeled autocycle with extra carbon fiber trim and a 40 kilowatt-hour battery packed under the bodywork.

The Utah builder is capping this first Santarosa batch at 50 examples with an MSRP of $54,950 and a reservation plan that favors existing hand-raisers. If you are eyeing one, the key checks are how reservations are prioritized, what makes the Launch Edition different, and when those fourth-quarter 2026 deliveries are expected to land.

Gallery: Vanderhall Santarosa Launch Edition 9 Source: Vanderhall Motor Works

Santarosa Launch Edition Details

The Santarosa Launch Edition is Vanderhall’s limited-production opener for its electric three-wheeler, set up as a more exclusive spec than the standard 2027 Santarosa already taking reservations. Each of the 50 units is individually numbered, with unique Launch Edition identification so owners can document they have one of the early-production cars.

Vanderhall pairs the 40 kilowatt-hour battery with what it describes as an engaging, distinctive driving feel carried over from its earlier three-wheelers. The Launch Edition adds exclusive carbon fiber appointments, trim pieces you will not see on regular Santarosa builds, aimed at collectors prowling Pebble Beach Automotive Week for low-volume electric vehicles with a clear story and build number.

The company is displaying the Santarosa alongside its off-road-focused Brawley at Concours Village during Monterey Car Week, which runs August 13–16, 2026. Visitors can meet Vanderhall team members on-site, see both vehicles up close, and register for updates on the Launch Edition’s availability and final specifications as production nears.

Price, Reservations, And Delivery Timing

MSRP for the Santarosa Launch Edition is $54,950, positioning it as a premium spec within Vanderhall’s small electric range rather than a one-off halo. Reservation opportunities roll out in phases: first to existing Santarosa reservation holders, then to Vanderhall’s authorized dealer network, and finally to the general public if any of the 50 slots remain.

If you are only now paying attention because of the Pebble Beach reveal, where you sit in that queue matters more than simply walking up once public reservations open near the end of August 2026. An early direct reservation or strong dealer relationship should count when those last allocations are sorted, so anyone serious about a Santarosa Launch Edition needs to confirm their status with Vanderhall or a dealer before the public phase opens.

What do you think?

Initial customer deliveries are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, with the Launch Edition acting as the first wave of real-world Santarosa cars ahead of broader 2027-model production. For a broader look at what else is debuting during Monterey, you can browse the full slate of Pebble Beach Automotive Week premieres and concepts to see where Vanderhall’s tiny, numbered electric three-wheeler fits into the week’s bigger electric and collector story.

Motor1's Take: Vanderhall is clearly targeting collectors and early adopters with a numbered, limited run, so if exclusivity and the brand’s small-car driving character matter to you, your place in the reservation queue will decide whether you get one or wait for the broader 2027 Santarosa production.

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