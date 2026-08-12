Jaguar Type 01 Interior Revealed With Bold Four-Seat Layout

The Breakdown Long structural spine divides the cabin into four pods, running from dash to rear seats.

Strict four-seat layout with individual chairs, armrests, and storage instead of a rear bench.

Hidden-on-demand tech with pop-up controls and a ClearSight display in place of a mirror and rear window.

The Jaguar Type 01 interior does not ease you in gently. Open the door and the first thing you notice is not a screen or a logo, it is a huge structural spine running the length of the cabin, turning the electric GT into four distinct “pods” instead of a wide lounge.

This is our clearest look yet at the production-intent cabin that will sit on display at Monterey Car Week before the full Type 01 reveal in New York on October 6, 2026. It shows how Jaguar wants its new era to feel from the driver’s seat, and where it is deliberately walking away from current interior trends.

Gallery: Jaguar Type 01 Interior Teaser 4 Source: Jaguar

Interior Design

The basic layout of the Jaguar Type 01 is a strict four-seater by choice, not compromise. A long, straight center console rises into a substantial central spine, visually and physically dividing the cabin into four individual spaces. Up front, the driver gets a focused GT seating position with a dedicated screen ahead of the steering wheel.

That spine is more than a styling trick. It carries a metallic finish described as brass-inspired that flows into the tops of the doors, tying all four seats into one architectural piece. The vertical, longitudinal theme contrasts with the wide, shelf-like dashboards common in many current luxury EVs and gives the cabin a cockpit-like feel.

Jaguar is also using the Type 01 to lock in details only hinted at since the Type 01 name was announced. The interior reveal confirms that this car is meant to be a halo for the brand’s new design direction, not an evolution of its existing sedans and crossovers.

Jaguar Type 01 Interior Photo by: Jaguar

Central Spine, Hidden Tech, And Materials

The central spine shapes the way everyone sits. There is no rear bench and no attempt at a five-seat claim, just four sculpted chairs with their own armrests and storage cubbies, separated so you feel like a passenger in a bespoke GT rather than riding in a shared sofa.

Technology is present but often out of sight. There is a digital instrument screen for the driver and another central screen that handles climate and key functions, but Jaguar talks about a “technology on demand” approach with pop-up controls and hidden compartments. A digital ClearSight rear view display sits at the base of the windshield, replacing a conventional mirror in a cabin that does without a traditional rear window altogether.

Materials aim to make the structure feel like furniture rather than just car trim. Jaguar points to travertine stone as a key inspiration, echoed in color and texture across the spine and surfaces, with artisan-style textiles wrapping the seats and touchpoints instead of default glossy piano black. If you have been following earlier Type 01 image drops and the brand’s recent leadership interviews about going upmarket, this interior is where those promises show up in physical form.

What do you think?

Jaguar’s official material stresses that the cabin’s “holistic design philosophy” mirrors the exterior presence, which we will see fully when the car is revealed in October. Ahead of that, the company is taking the prototype to Monterey, culminating at Pebble Beach on August 16, where the interior will be on show as the brand’s first tangible step into its revamped electric era.

Motor1's Take: The Type 01 cabin reads as a clear break from the current luxury-EV template, pushing character, craftsmanship and a driver-first layout even if it trims everyday versatility. The whole idea now rests on execution, and if the hidden tech works cleanly and the materials feel as rich in production as they look here, Jaguar’s new halo could reset expectations more than any spec sheet.

Source: Jaguar

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