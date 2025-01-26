This Company Will Turn Your New Land Cruiser Into an Off-Road Weapon

Say hello to the AT37, a modified Toyota Land Cruiser built by Arctic Trucks. On the surface, it looks like a Land Cruiser with meaty tires. But there's a bit more to it than that.

Arctic Trucks—the same group that built Top Gear's Hilux fleet for the infamous Polar Special—went after the latest Land Cruiser with a whole host of upgrades. The stock suspension is replaced with a 2-way adjustable setup featuring longer-travel coilovers in front. New springs and dampers hold up the rear, giving the tweaked Toyota a modest 1.5-inch suspension lift. 17-inch wheels from Arctic Trucks are shod with BFGoodrich T/A K03 37-inch tires (hence the AT37 name), and to make sure they fit without rubbing, a 10-piece widebody kit is installed.

Photos by: Arctic Trucks

Those are bolt-on items, but the modifications go much further. The LC's entire frame and body are re-engineered, including relocating the rear axle further back for a stretched wheelbase and widening the track. According to Arctic Trucks, this culminates in better ground clearance and stability without sacrificing comfort. It also looks mean as hell.

There aren't any changes to the powertrain, but the speedometer is recalibrated to account for all the suspension mods. Mud flaps are bolted up, rubberized side steps are added, and the interior gets fresh carpeting to match the macho exterior vibe. There are plenty of badges to denote this rig as something special, and on the functional side, a 2-inch multifunction receiver hitch is installed should you need to tow something.

What do you think?

“Developing this project in the heart of [UK] Motorsport Valley has allowed us to have frequent and direct face-to-face communications with multiple suppliers," said Arctic Trucks International R&D Manager Freyr Þórsson. "The resulting hands-on development has generated greatly improved performance.”

Gallery: Arctic Trucks Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 23 Source: Arctic Trucks

There's no mention of pricing for the AT37, other than to say it can vary by region. Considering the vast number of upgrades, we suspect it's not cheap.

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Source: Arctic Trucks

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