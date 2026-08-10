Half-Million Camrys Recalled Again For Speedometer That Can Go Dark

THE BREAKDOWN Toyota announced a recall of 508,000 2025–2026 Camry sedans with 7.0-inch digital instrument clusters.

The recall covers LE, SE and Nightshade trims.

Toyota will perform a free dealer-installed software update.

The speedometer going dead on a brand-new Toyota Camry is more than an annoyance, it can leave you guessing at your speed and driving with no turn signal feedback. Toyota has now confirmed a recall for 508,000 2025–2026 Camry sedans in the United States after discovering that certain 7.0-inch digital instrument clusters can boot up completely blank.

The recall, announced August 6, 2026, does not hit every Camry the same way. Lower and mid trims get pulled in, higher trims are left out, and everyone with the smaller display is being told to plan a dealer visit for a software fix. If you drive a 2025 or 2026 Camry, your next move is to match your trim, check your vehicle identification number, and watch for a mailed notice by early October.

2025 Toyota Camry SE 7.0-inch instrument cluster Photo by: Toyota

Toyota Camry Recall And Affected Trims

The recall targets 2025 and 2026 Toyota Camry sedans equipped with the 7.0-inch digital “combination meter,” which bundles the speedometer, warning lights, and driver information into one screen. Only certain trims are built with that smaller display, which is why the campaign is split by grade. The Camry LE, SE, and Nightshade trims are included, while the XLE and XSE are excluded because they use a larger 12.3-inch instrument display that is not part of this defect description.

This is not the first time Toyota has dealt with dark instrument clusters. Over roughly the last fourteen months, the company has issued multiple campaigns on other Toyota and Lexus models for blank meters, including a prior wave that affected some 2025 Camrys, plus separate recalls tied to 12.3-inch displays in models like the Land Cruiser and Mirai. For a broader view of these campaigns, you can look at the latest Toyota and Lexus recalls list by model.

Gallery: 2026 Toyota Camry Nightshade Review 6 Source: Toyota

What The Blank Display Does

On affected Camrys, the 7.0-inch cluster can fail to wake up when you switch the car on, leaving the panel black. That does more than hide your speed, it can take out turn signal confirmation, hazard lamp status, and warning chimes tied to the combination meter. A similar fault described in overseas notices also mentions that audible alerts can go missing along with the visuals, raising questions about whether drivers get proper feedback during basic maneuvers.

Toyota’s remedy this time is a dealer-installed software update for the combination meter, provided at no charge to owners. Unlike earlier campaigns where some vehicles accepted over-the-air fixes, this one requires a physical visit to reprogram the instrument cluster. If your Camry is part of the recall, the only official cure is to let a Toyota dealer load the updated software onto your 7.0-inch display module.

What do you think?

Owners will start receiving recall letters by early October 2026, but you do not have to wait on the mail to find out where you stand. Once Toyota’s campaign is active in federal records, you will be able to run your VIN through the company’s own recall lookup or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration database to confirm inclusion and see when parts and appointments are available.

Motor1's Take: Treat this as a mandatory service stop if you own a lower- or mid-grade Camry—check your VIN, schedule the in-person software update once the recall shows active, and if you are shopping used, confirm the cluster works and the recall is closed before signing anything.

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