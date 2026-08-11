Man Hits Woman’s Car By Chick-fil-A, Offers Insurance Info, Leaves Before Police Arrive. Then The Victim Pulls An UNO Reverse

A Memphis woman is outraged after a man hits her Toyota Corolla outside of a Chick-fil-a, stops to ask if she’s OK, and then departs the scene before police can arrive.

TikTok creator Christy (@christy.the.cat) filmed an open letter to the man in front of her damaged Toyota.

“This video is for the person who decided he wasn’t going to stick around for the cops yesterday after he hit my car in front of the Walgreens and Chick-fil-A at Poplar and Briarcrest,” she says to start the video.

Who Hit This Woman’s Corolla In Front Of A Memphis Chick-fil-A?



Christy is clearly upset. “Because I really just need help understanding if you’re gonna hit my car and then proceed to pull over and ask if I was OK and offer to give me your insurance information, why would you decide not to stick around for the cops?” she asks.

The switch-up left Christy feeling confused. “I thought we were chill,” she says. “I wasn’t even mad at you—until you drove away. But something I forgot to tell you is that I have a dash cam.”

Not only that, she says, but police also already went by a nearby gas station to ask if they had a clearer picture of the man’s license plate.

“Anyway, if you’re gonna commit a hit and run, at least commit to it. Don’t stop to ask me if I’m OK if you’re just gonna drive away,” she says.

To conclude the video, Christy reveals that she works in a law office and her attorney boss is already on the case. In the caption, Christy wrote, “Also, he was wearing a straw hat. Who does that in a city?”

'This Same Thing Happened To Me!'

In the comments section of the video, viewers weighed in on the Corolla driver's experience being in a hit-and-run.

One person said, “Always take pictures immediately of their license plate and the damage for your safety.”

“People better stop asking why I park so far away,” a second person wrote. “Because I literally don’t want to encounter this.”

“This same thing happened to me,” a third person wrote. “But, luckily, the cops got ahold of him and it turns out he didn’t have insurance. My insurance paid for my car to get fixed, though, so I hope you end up having the same happen. Regardless, though, I’m glad you’re OK.”

Gallery: 2023 Toyota Corolla 7

Should You Call The Police In Case Of A Minor Accident?



However, at least one person in the comments section questioned why the police needed to be involved in the first place. “Genuinely, why would you call the cops for a minor accident?” they asked.

Christy replied, “Because calling the cops creates an official unbiased record of the event. It also protects you if the other driver comes back and tries to change their story. Why would you not call the cops?”

The commenter said, “You just said you had a dash cam, so I doubt they could change the story. Also, calling the cops only documents the accident. Anyone can easily lie about events to the cops. Just because there is a police report doesn’t make the statements in there true.”

What Does Tennessee Law Say About This?



According to David Gordon Law, Tennessee drivers don’t have to call the police for accidents that don’t result in an injury or minor property damage. In this case, it seems like it would be difficult for Christy to determine without an inspection whether the damage to her Corolla would exceed the “minor” property damage threshold. So, you can understand why she would want to call the police just to be sure.

What do you think?

When it comes to the hit and run angle, Tennessee drivers are required by law to stop at the scene of an accident and remain there until everyone agrees there is no damage to the vehicles involved and nobody is hurt. Leaving the scene of an accident before police arrive without giving the other party a way to contact you is considered a hit and run.

Motor1 contacted Christy via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We will update this story if she responds.

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