We can all agree it's been a terrible January for the legendary F40. One car was involved in a nasty crash in the UK, while another was damaged in a minor accident in Monaco. In more positive news, there's nothing wrong with this F40. Ferrari's own car stars in an official image signaling Lewis Hamilton's arrival in Maranello, Italy. January 20, 2025, will go down in history as LH's first day at Ferrari.

While the seven-time Formula 1 champion is known for his eccentric fashion statements, this time was different. Looking as elegant as Enzo Ferrari, the 40-year-old British racing driver was impeccably dressed. After posing with the iconic F40 at the team's headquarters, the British F1 driver headed to Ferrari's Fiorano track to meet Team Principal Fred Vasseur and CEO Benedetto Vigna.

Hamilton is no stranger to road-going Ferraris, having owned at least three cars carrying the Prancing Horse: a 599 GTO, a 599 SA Aperta, and a LaFerrari. It probably won't be long until we see him endorsing the F80 hypercar or the Purosangue SUV. Archrival Max Verstappen has already starred in a video featuring a Ford Mustang Dark Horse before the 2026 season, when Red Bull's F1 car will use an engine co-developed with Ford.

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It’s worth noting that before leaving Mercedes after a hugely successful 12-year stint, Hamilton ordered a street-legal AMG with an actual F1 engine. Hamilton is one of the 275 One buyers, alongside ex-F1 drivers David Coulthard and Nico Rosberg.

According to our sister site, Motorsport.com, Hamilton will drive a Ferrari F1 car for the first time on January 22. The Briton will get behind wheel of the F1-75, Ferrari's race car used during the 2022 season. His colleague, Charles Leclerc, will also be in Fiorano on Wednesday. Additional testing is scheduled in Spain at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya later this month.

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