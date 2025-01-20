Someone Crashed Lando Norris' Ferrari F40

Many people label the F40 as the ultimate Ferrari, considering it was the last model signed off by Il Commendatore himself. Enzo Ferrari passed away only a year after the supercar broke cover. Just 1,311 units were ever made, and buying one these days will cost you millions. RM Sotheby's sold a low-mileage example for the princely sum of $3.3M in 2023. At the rate F40s are crashing, values will only increase.

Shortly after an F40 was involved in a nasty accident in the United Kingdom, footage of a different crash has now emerged. Believed to have taken place in Monaco, the incident involves Lando Norris' Ferrari hitting a barrier, damaging the definitive poster car of the 1980s. The Formula 1 driver was not behind the wheel. Reports state that this accident predates the one in the UK, allegedly occurring in early January while the McLaren driver was celebrating the New Year in Dubai.

Originally posted on TikTok by user Thanosofmonaco, the video shows the driver losing control of the precious Prancing Horse. What went wrong? Well, several factors could be at play. Turbo lag was a significant issue back when the F40 was engineered. When the V-8's twin turbos kick in, you'd better brace yourself.

Without electronic aids like a stability control system to maintain the car's trajectory, losing control of a rear-wheel-drive Ferrari built over 30 years ago can happen in the blink of an eye. Mechanical failure shouldn't be ruled out, either. Could one of the wheels have locked up? Whatever the case, this F40 certainly needs less TLC than the one crashed in the UK. The Pininfarina-designed body, made from Kevlar, carbon fiber, and aluminum, will need some work, but the damage seems to be limited to the vehicle’s rear.

What do you think?

This Ferrari will surely live to see another day after replacing the bumper. We can even see the driver pulling over after having an unexpected tête-à-tête with the side barrier. Interestingly, we can’t help but notice that these are not the original wheels. Images from late last year, when Norris picked up the car, show the F40 equipped with a custom Enkei set designed to echo the alloys installed on the rare F40 LM.

There seems to be a bad aura in Monaco for F40s. Some of you will recall that about five years ago, one car caught fire on the narrow streets of the sovereign city-state located in the French Riviera.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

Source: thanosofmonaco / TikTok

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy