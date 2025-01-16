Watch: Ferrari F40 Crashes, Causing Millions in Damage

Pour one out for this Ferrari F40. The seven-figure supercar was crashed today in the United Kingdom while on a main road near the town of Markyate, north of London. According to kayash2000 on Instagram, there were no injuries, though a local police statement, which was made after our initial story ran, indicates that the driver of the Ferrari was taken to the hospital following the collision with a lamp post.

Video published to X, formerly Twitter, on Friday, shows the moment the Ferrari left the roadway and careened into the brush. It's not an easy watch.

There are precious few details available at this time. It's believed the car was on a test drive, possibly after having some maintenance done. Plastic covers visible on the seats support this theory; it's common practice at many repair shops to protect seats from oil or stains during servicing. No matter the circumstances, someone just had a very bad day.

Photo by: Instagram

Seeing as how we have no details beyond the photos and video, we can only speculate as to what really happened. This F40 left the road with enough force to flip on its side, rip the body to shreds, and take out a light pole. From the sound of the video clip, it looks as if the driver accelerated and simply lost control.

The road appears dry, but a quick check of today's weather showed a high of 45 degrees Fahrenheit in Markyate, suggesting cold temperatures could've been a factor. Weather-related crashes certainly aren't unheard of. Factor in the peaky nature of the F40's twin-turbo V-8, and it's easy to understand how this happened.

That brings us to the literal million-dollar question: Is this F40 repairable? The better question is whether such a repair is even possible. We're talking about a legendary supercar with a production run of just 1,315 units. At auction, mint F40s are inching close to $2 million. Going by the photos, it looks like every body panel is either damaged or missing. It's safe to assume the semi-monocoque has some damage as well. And if anything happened to the engine, this F40 could ultimately be a write-off.

What do you think?

We're just thankful nobody was hurt. Stay safe out there, everyone.

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This article, originally published January 16, 2025, has been updated with a video of the crash.

Source: kayash2000 / Instagram

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