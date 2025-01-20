Honda Struggling To Build a Fun Electric Type R

Honda has been discussing the prospects of an electric Type R since 2020. A couple of years later, the CTR's lead engineer lamented how stricter emissions regulations are forcing automakers to electrify their fun cars. But in 2025, there's still no sign of a Type R-badged car without a combustion engine. In fact, a company official is now strongly hinting that a performance EV with the desirable red badge isn't going to happen anytime soon.

Speaking with the British magazine Auto Express, Toshihiro Akiwa, the man in charge of the automaker's BEV Development Center, explained why developing an exciting electric car worthy of the Type R badge is a tricky process. He mentioned that Honda has its work cut out to make an electric car match the thrill of the gas-fueled Type R.

"A battery and motor have different characteristics so we can't come up with something exactly the same as before. As an EV, how can we provide the joy of driving? We haven't given up of course, but it's not just about power, it’s about the sound, vibration, acceleration and the human experience. These are the joys of driving."

Despite these struggles, Honda is determined to launch an electric sports car before the end of the decade. Its Acura luxury division has already pledged to bring back the NSX for a third generation with a fully electric powertrain. In an interview with Motor1 at last year's Monterey Car Week, global executive vice president Shinji Aoyama confirmed an NSX-type model will be out in 2027 or 2028.

While it may not end up with the NSX moniker, it'll compete in the same segment. The electric performance vehicle will be based on Honda's new 0 (Zero) Series electric architecture, which will initially underpin the Ohio-built radically styled 0 Saloon and 0 SUV we saw earlier this month at CES in Las Vegas.

What do you think?

It's too early to tell whether the reinvented NSX will be Honda's first electric Type R. Even if that's the case, logic tells us that the hotter derivative is highly unlikely to be offered from day one, so don't expect to see it until around 2030 or even later. Honda is in the middle of a mega-merger with Nissan, so we reckon a spicy EV likely doesn't rank high on the list of priorities since it's a niche product. In the meantime, the Civic carries the torch for Type R in the combustion engine era, which started in November 1992 when the first Type R model–the NSX-R—was unveiled.

But while Honda is experiencing teething problems, hot EVs are already here. Relevant examples across multiple body styles include the Alpine A290 hot hatch, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N crossover, the MG Cyberster convertible, and the Audi RS E-Tron GT sedan. Porsche is also putting the finishing touches on a 718 EV coupe to complement the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo wagon.

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Source: Auto Express

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