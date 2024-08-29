Honda has given its flagship Civic Type R sports car a price increase for 2025.

The 2025 Civic Type R now starts at $46,690 including destination, an $800 increase over last year.

The new Type R is now $2,700 more expensive than when it first went on sale in 2023.

Honda is once again increasing the price of the Civic Type R. Everyone's favorite hot hatch is now $800 more than last year, which was $1,900 more than the 2023 model. The 2025 Type R now starts at $46,690, including a $1,095 destination charge.

The company isn't expected to make any changes to the Type R for 2025, so it remains unclear what buyers are getting for the extra $800. It could be run-of-the-mill economics at play, but customers will still be limited to just two colors before forking over even more money for any other paints. We've reached out to confirm the price increase and find out the motivation behind the price increase.

The FL5 Civic Type R went on sale for the 2023 model year for $43,990 before its first price jump. Honda told us last year's increase was due to "higher costs associated with production and logistics."

The Civic Type R packs Honda's 315-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that powers the front wheels through the six-speed manual gearbox, the only transmission available. While the Volkswagen Golf R is almost equal in price, starting at $46,890, the Toyota GR Corolla is much cheaper at $37,635, and offers a similar power output and drivetrain layout, albeit with one fewer cylinder.

In this competitive segment, is the Type R badge still enticing enough to command a nearing-$50,000 base price? Let us know in the comments.