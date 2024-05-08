For those seeking a stronger visual punch on their current-generation Honda Civic Type R, Mugen is ready to deliver. The Japan-based tuning company showcased Civics with upgraded gear at the Tokyo Auto Salon back in January, and now some of those upgrades are available to order.

The new offerings are primarily an aero kit that adds a bold front lip spoiler, garnishes to the corner intakes on the front fascia, side sills, a rear under spoiler, and an even bigger wing at the top. It's impossible to miss the new single-exit exhaust tip mounted square in the middle, though that's coming later as an exhaust upgrade. The Mugen wheels measure 19 inches front and back, made in cooperation with BBS.

Gallery: New Mugen Honda Civic Type R

6 Photos

These aren't just aesthetic changes. Mugen says the FL5 Type R has 25 percent more downforce with all the bits installed, and the wheels shave 22 pounds overall. Considering this is already the fastest front-wheel-drive production car at the Nürburgring, we'd love to see what the Mugen-tweaked version can do.

Moving inside, there are more upgrades to mention. Some, like the Alcantara shift knob and Mugen floor mats, are purely for looks. The carbon center console saves a little bit of weight, as do the aggressively bolstered MS-C front seats.

On its parts list, Mugen includes upgraded dampers and two types of performance brake pads—one for sport use and the other aimed at competition. The brakes won't be available until the end of July, but the dampers are ready right now. The large rear spoiler won't be on sale until September, and the wheels arrive in August. As for that single-tip exhaust, it's in development but there's no timeframe for availability.

Mugen parts are designed for vehicles in the Japanese market, but the company works with distributors around the world. The lip spoiler, side sills, and rear under spoiler are currently listed individually through King Motorsports for US buyers, totaling $2,065 for all three items.