After years of rumors, Acura finally confirmed plans to build an "NSX-type" EV.

"We are going to introduce a [new] sports model in 2027 or 2028," global executive vice president Shinji Aoyama told a group of journalists, including Motor1, during a roundtable interview at Monterey Car Week.

"We may not call it an NSX, but it's kind of an NSX-type of vehicle," Aoyama added.

He went on to say the car would ride on Honda's new 0 (Zero) Series electric architecture, which will underpin its first electric sedan set to launch in 2026.

A third-generation NSX has been rumored since 2021, when Acura vice president and brand officer Jon Ikeda said in an interview that "there's gonna be another NSX."

"Our development approach for this new 0 Series [car] is thin and light," Aoyama said. "So this means, basically, how to make the platform thinner than other existing vehicles. So even [with battery dimensions], we are trying to make a thinner vehicle. So that we can realize a lower-height vehicle. This means that we can realize a larger [cabin], as well."

An all-electric NSX would have big shoes to fill. The last version, which ended production in 2022, used a twin-turbo V-6 and three electric motors to make a combined 600 horsepower (in Type S form). It looked great and handled well, able to take the fight to contemporaries like the McLaren 650S, Lamborghini Huracán, and Ferrari 488.

While straight-line speed won't be a problem for the NSX(ish) EV, handling and track endurance remain a question mark for even the most expensive electric supercars on the market today. Plus there's the issue of sound. The second-gen NSX's V-6 doesn't exactly ignite the soul, but it sounds a whole lot more appealing than the whir of a few electric motors. We'll just have to wait until 2027 to find out what Honda has in store.

Jeff Perez contributed to this report.