Ram CEO: 'I Want a Mid-Size Truck So Bad'

Ford has the Ranger. General Motors has the Chevrolet Colorado and the GMC Canyon. Toyota has the Tacoma. Even Nissan has a mid-size truck with the Frontier. That leaves Ram as the only major player in the full-size truck segment without a mid-size companion. Tim Kuniskis wants to change that.

"I want a mid-size truck so bad," he said with no small amount of enthusiasm. Speaking to Motor1 at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show, the Ram CEO positively lit up when we asked about a new mid-sizer.

"Everything is more expensive. Trucks are way more expensive—bread goes up, you still got to eat, right? Trucks go up, you start looking for alternatives. I used to have a price point alternative with the Ram Classic. I don't have that anymore."

Rumors about a new mid-size Ram aren't anything new. In 2023, UAW Vice President Rich Boyer proclaimed a mid-size truck would be built at the former Jeep Cherokee plant in Belvidere, Illinois. Ram had no comment on Boyer's claim, and since then, the future of the closed plant hasn't been entirely clear. The Detroit Free Press says the plant won't reopen until 2028, and when it does, it's still unknown exactly what'll be assembled there.

There are already off-the-shelf options within the Stellantis family for a mid-size Ram truck. The Ram 1200 is essentially a rebadged Fiat Titano, which itself is a rebadged Peugeot Landtrek. It's a proper body-on-frame pickup sold in several markets, though we'll admit it doesn't really look like a Ram for the US scene. The Rampage is also in the mix, but that's largely seen as a smaller truck more in tune with the Ford Maverick.

What do you think?

We pressed Kuniskis for more information, but the CEO didn't have anything else to say. The sparkle in his eyes, however, suggests something is definitely in the works.

"Wouldn't it be great if I had a mid-size that was an awesome, capable [truck] to fill in that gap?" he said. "Yeah, I'd love to have one."

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