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Ferrari's EV Has a Fake Exhaust Noise. Here's What It Sounds Like

It has a combustion-like rumble.

Ferrari EV Spy Photo
Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
at 5:00pm ET
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Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna promised earlier this year that its EVs wouldn't be silent. He said the automaker was developing unique "sound signatures" to help the brand's EVs retain its iconic identity. A new spy video provides our first listen to what Ferrari's first EV could sound like when it debuts later this year, and it's certainly something.

While it isn't very loud or long, in this clip from the Varryx_ Instagram page you can hear a distinct, combustion-like rumble from Ferrari's electric test mule as it passes the camera. According to the account owner, the sound comes from behind the rear bumper, as the tacked-on tailpipes are fake. However, it's difficult to discern what it could sound like when you give it all the beans.

 

The sounds could be one of several Ferrari's developing for its electric vehicles. Some automakers offer a range of selectable sounds, inside and out, that alter an EV's "exhaust note," like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

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Hopefully we won't have to wait too long to hear the official EV sound. Ferrari will reveal its first EV before the end of 2025—likely in the fourth quarter, with plans for it to go on sale in 2026. The prototypes Ferrari has been using so far are not indicative of the model's final design, so we don't suggest stressing about the shape of these mules just yet. And obviously, specific powertrain details remain under wraps.

Does this sound like a Ferrari you'd want to drive?

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Source: Varryx_ / YouTube

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