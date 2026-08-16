Customer Comes Into Shop At 8 A.M. They Put Something Unthinkable In Their Windshield Washer Fluid Reservoir: ‘Charge Them Double’

Desperate times call for desperate measures. But low windshield wiper fluid is probably no one’s idea of an emergency—until it is.

That’s what happened to Michael Burnett, a Montreal-based mechanic, when he recently went to work.

What Did This Customer Put In Their Windshield Washer Fluid?

In most of his TikTok content, Burnett (@lilmikyb) finds the humorous side of being a mechanic. Previous posts highlight his access to things like lost cash, quick fixes, and sub-par solutions.

Recently a customer brought a car in with a complaint: a windshield fluid pump that wasn’t working. After opening up the reservoir, Burnett discovered what was wrong: the vehicle’s owner had filled the container with hand sanitizer.

“I’m like, 'No, I’m reading the ticket wrong,'” he says at the beginning of the video. So, he goes to investigate. The camera cuts from Burnett’s face to a close-up of the dipstick in the car’s windshield washer container.

The stick is visibly coated in a viscous substance. As he discovers it, he initially says, “It’s impossible that somebody would—” then he interrupts himself, confirming that the liquid has been augmented with hand sanitizer. “Bro, there is hand sanitizer in this windshield washer,” he exclaims with a laugh.

What Happens If You Put Hand Sanitizer In Windshield Washer Fluid?

Burnett proceeds to drain the mixture out of the vehicle. But in the comments section, he answers the internet’s questions. The one everyone wants the answer to is posed by @r.macy1. “But did it not work?” he asks.

“It did not. The pump is now a fallen soldier,” replies Burnett. However, another user offers a caveat: “Not as bad as olive oil in the oil,” says Alchemist Apothecary (@alchemist.apothecary). Olive oil has a low smoke point, making that a possible car-ruining mistake.

When Murph (@luvsjeeps) asks, “So why didn’t you just press the washer fluid button to empty the fluid?” The mechanic explained, “The hand sanitizer completely fried the pump [crying laughing emoji] her complaint was actually that the pump no longer worked AFTER adding the hand sanitizer.”

While Julia Foreman (@juliajuice1) adds a confession: “I would sell my car before I had all the mechanics roasting me.”

Gallery: Hand Sanitizer Effects On Automotive Leather 5

How Expensive Is It To Replace A Windshield Washer Pump?

According to the site RepairPal, the average cost to replace a windshield washer pump is between $178 and $256. That’s a modest expense as repairs go, but still probably more than anyone wants to spend on a preventable accident.

In the comments section, people speculate that the reason Burnett’s customer used the sanitizer was because of its high ethyl or isopropyl alcohol content. The de-icer part of windshield fluid is alcohol (poisonous methanol), explains one user, Cody (@codyd95). So, it is plausible that the owner thought one alcohol was the equivalent of another, without considering viscosity.

In Canada, it’s understandable why—even in the summer—a driver would want to be able to clean their windshield off. While the wintertime problem is obvious—snow and ice—in the summer, it’s likely that there are winged nuisances to contend with. Since Montreal is an island in the St. Lawrence River, with access to Lake Ontario, it is reasonable to plan for bugs, and this year: Japanese beetles.

The Montreal Gazette reported that the city has enjoyed a glorious summer, but so have the beetles. Though they probably don’t gum up a windshield like love bugs in Florida, swarms of midges are common in the warmer weather.

What do you think?

Still, dealing with bugs on a windshield is a smaller inconvenience than paying for a new pump. Burnett’s client, it seems, has learned a lesson about sticking to manufacturer-approved fluids.

Motor1 reached out to Burnett via email and with a TikTok direct message. We will update this with any additional information he shares.

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