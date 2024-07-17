Ferrari will reveal its first electric vehicle before the end of 2025. We know little about it, and that will probably remain the case until it debuts—unless Ferrari wants us to know something. In the meantime, the automaker is making big, somewhat vague, promises to its customers about what they should expect from the new EV.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna told Autocar that its EV prototypes, with comically fake exhaust tips, have already completed over "several thousand kilometers" of testing, assuring that, "When we do electric cars, we will produce them in the right way." He called the car’s test drivers its "first clients" who have driven a lot of vehicles and can easily compare the EV to others. According to Vigna, people don’t buy a Ferrari for one particular thing—they buy it to have fun.

Ferrari EV test mule spy photo

Part of that experience will be the sound, a core Ferrari attribute that will radically change with its first electric vehicle. Vigna said earlier this year that Ferrari’s EVs will have unique “sound signatures,” but he didn’t elaborate. The company patented an exhaust note in 2023. Vigna said he was open about the possibilities EVs could allow with sound and feel—look at the programmable Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

And Ferrari customers who still want combustion shouldn’t worry. Vigna said customer demand will determine what powertrains it produces—combustion, hybrid, or electric. He said forecasting sales based on powertrains was “an act of arrogance” and lacked “respect to the client,” adding that the company will never discuss sales splits.

The EV’s output and price will likely remain closely guarded secrets leading up to its reveal. Vigna wouldn’t confirm recent reports that the EV would cost $500,000, calling it “a surprise.” The company doesn’t set the MSRP until a month before the car launches, but no one expects it to be cheap. Ferrari’s electric car officially goes on sale in 2026.