The Subaru Solterra Is Way Cheaper For 2025
Subaru slashed $6,500 off the EV's starting price.
Subaru is slashing the Solterra’s price for 2025, trimming $6,500 from the crossover’s MSRP. However, a slightly higher destination charge—$1,420 versus $1,345—eats into those savings, with the entry-level Solterra Premium now starting at $39,915.
That’s significantly cheaper than the 2024 model, which started at $46,340. And those savings trickle up to the other two trims. The 2025 Solterra Limited starts at $43,415, while Subaru prices the Solterra Touring at $46,415.
|Trim
|2025 Price (w/ dest.)
|2024 Price (w/ dest.)
|Solterra Premium
|$39,915
|$46,340
|Solterra Limited
|$43,415
|$49,840
|Solterra Touring
|$46,415
|$53,340
|Solterra Touring Onyx Edition
|$46,915
|N/A
New for 2025 is the Solterra Touring Onyx Edition, priced from $46,915. It sits at the top of the Solterra range, with 20-inch black aluminum-alloy wheels, black trim, and black exterior badging. Inside, Subaru adds black door accents and black StarTex trimmed upholstery.
Electric vehicle prices are coming down fast. That’s a huge win for new buyers (and a massive loss for current owners). Ford cut the price of the Mustang Mach-E in September, and the Nissan Ariya got cheaper for 2024. Here's to hoping this is the new norm.
Toyota cut the bZ4X’s price for 2025 by $6,000, equating to a new starting price of $38,465. The Subaru differentiates its EV by giving it all-wheel drive as standard equipment, while the entry-level Toyota powers the front wheels.
The 2025 Solterra goes on sale early next year.
Source: Subaru
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