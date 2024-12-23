 Skip to main content

Chime in with article commenting.

The Subaru Solterra Is Way Cheaper For 2025

Subaru slashed $6,500 off the EV's starting price.

2025 Subaru Solterra
Photo by: Subaru
Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
at 11:20am ET
Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google
Comment

Subaru is slashing the Solterra’s price for 2025, trimming $6,500 from the crossover’s MSRP. However, a slightly higher destination charge—$1,420 versus $1,345—eats into those savings, with the entry-level Solterra Premium now starting at $39,915.

That’s significantly cheaper than the 2024 model, which started at $46,340. And those savings trickle up to the other two trims. The 2025 Solterra Limited starts at $43,415, while Subaru prices the Solterra Touring at $46,415.

Trim 2025 Price (w/ dest.) 2024 Price (w/ dest.)
Solterra Premium $39,915 $46,340
Solterra Limited $43,415 $49,840
Solterra Touring $46,415 $53,340
Solterra Touring Onyx Edition $46,915 N/A

New for 2025 is the Solterra Touring Onyx Edition, priced from $46,915. It sits at the top of the Solterra range, with 20-inch black aluminum-alloy wheels, black trim, and black exterior badging. Inside, Subaru adds black door accents and black StarTex trimmed upholstery.

Electric vehicle prices are coming down fast. That’s a huge win for new buyers (and a massive loss for current owners). Ford cut the price of the Mustang Mach-E in September, and the Nissan Ariya got cheaper for 2024. Here's to hoping this is the new norm.

2025 Subaru Solterra
Photo by: Subaru
What do you think?
View
Comments

Toyota cut the bZ4X’s price for 2025 by $6,000, equating to a new starting price of $38,465. The Subaru differentiates its EV by giving it all-wheel drive as standard equipment, while the entry-level Toyota powers the front wheels.

The 2025 Solterra goes on sale early next year.

EV Price Cuts:

The Lexus RZ Just Got a Five-Figure Price Cut
The Ford Mustang Mach-E Is Way Cheaper for 2025
Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily.
For more info, read our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use.

Source: Subaru

Share this Story
GO TO COMMENTS
(
)
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Woman Buys Car Through Carvana Despite What She Heard. Then They Call Her On The Phone: ‘Carfax Was Literally Perfect’

Is The Honda Element Returning? Here's Everything We Know

The Stick Shift Isn't Dead Yet: Every Manual Car You Can Still Buy In 2026

Toyota Could Be Working On A Hotter Camry

‘Saved My Battery’: Subaru Driver Goes Camping. Then She Discovers A Trick To Keep The Trunk Open WIthout Draining The Battery

Man’s Family Road Trip Gets Derailed When A Small Object Bangs Under His Toyota On The Highway. Then He’s Told It’ll Cost $7,000:

Woman Buys Used Subaru. Then She Realizes It Has A Secret Feature: 'It Took My Mechanic Telling Me'