The Subaru Solterra Is Way Cheaper For 2025

Subaru is slashing the Solterra’s price for 2025, trimming $6,500 from the crossover’s MSRP. However, a slightly higher destination charge—$1,420 versus $1,345—eats into those savings, with the entry-level Solterra Premium now starting at $39,915.



That’s significantly cheaper than the 2024 model, which started at $46,340. And those savings trickle up to the other two trims. The 2025 Solterra Limited starts at $43,415, while Subaru prices the Solterra Touring at $46,415.

Trim 2025 Price (w/ dest.) 2024 Price (w/ dest.) Solterra Premium $39,915 $46,340 Solterra Limited $43,415 $49,840 Solterra Touring $46,415 $53,340 Solterra Touring Onyx Edition $46,915 N/A

New for 2025 is the Solterra Touring Onyx Edition, priced from $46,915. It sits at the top of the Solterra range, with 20-inch black aluminum-alloy wheels, black trim, and black exterior badging. Inside, Subaru adds black door accents and black StarTex trimmed upholstery.

Electric vehicle prices are coming down fast. That’s a huge win for new buyers (and a massive loss for current owners). Ford cut the price of the Mustang Mach-E in September, and the Nissan Ariya got cheaper for 2024. Here's to hoping this is the new norm.

Photo by: Subaru

What do you think?

Toyota cut the bZ4X’s price for 2025 by $6,000, equating to a new starting price of $38,465. The Subaru differentiates its EV by giving it all-wheel drive as standard equipment, while the entry-level Toyota powers the front wheels.

The 2025 Solterra goes on sale early next year.

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Source: Subaru

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