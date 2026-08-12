The 2027 Kia EV3 Is One Of America's Cheapest EVs

Kia has finally put a price tag on its smallest electric SUV, and it’s coming in cheaper than anyone expected. The new EV3 starts at $31,385 with the mandatory $1,495 destination fee included.

That gets you the entry-level Light model with front-wheel drive, making the EV3 one of the cheapest new EVs you can buy in the US. Of course, prices climb as you work your way through the lineup, with the range-topping EV3 GT checking in at $47,385 with destination.

Five Trims, Two Battery Options

Kia will offer the 2027 EV3 in five trims: Light, Wind, Land, GT-Line, and GT. The Light is the only one that gets the smaller 58.3-kilowatt-hour battery. Every other trim uses a larger 81.4-kWh pack.

Here's how the lineup breaks down:

Trim Drive Type Price 2027 Kia EV3 Light FWD $31,385 2027 Kia EV3 Wind FWD $36,485 2027 Kia EV3 Wind AWD $40,185 2027 Kia EV3 Land FWD $39,985 2027 Kia EV3 Land AWD $43,185 2027 Kia EV3 GT-Line AWD $44,985 2027 Kia EV3 GT AWD $47,385

Those prices include the $1,495 destination charge. All-wheel drive is available on the Wind and Land, adding $3,700 and $3,200, respectively. The GT-Line and GT come with AWD as standard.

That puts the EV3 in an interesting spot in the affordable-EV market. It joins cars like the Chevrolet Bolt and Nissan Leaf among the relatively small number of new EVs that start around $30,000.

Up To 321 Miles Of Range And NACS

The cheapest EV3 isn't necessarily the one you'll want if range is your top priority. The Light has 221 miles of range, while stepping up to the Wind or Land with the larger battery and front-wheel drive gets you an impressive 321 miles. That's actually one mile more than Kia's original estimate.

Going with all-wheel drive means giving up some range in exchange for more power. The AWD versions of the Wind and Land make a combined 261 horsepower and can travel up to 280 miles on a charge. The GT also has 280 miles of EPA-rated range, but bumps output up to 288 hp.

The front-wheel-drive versions use a single electric motor making 201 hp.

The EV3 rides on Kia's 400-volt E-GMP architecture and can charge from 10 to 80 percent in as little as 29 minutes with the smaller battery. Models with the 81.4-kWh pack take about 31 minutes under the same conditions.

Every US-market EV3 also gets a native NACS charging port, so owners can plug into Tesla Superchargers without having to carry an adapter. Kia also throws in some useful standard features, including vehicle-to-load capability, one-pedal driving, and Smart Cruise Control.

Inside, the EV3 gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, and a much smaller 5.0-inch display for the climate controls. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, too.

What do you think?

The 2027 Kia EV3 is now on sale in the US.

Motor1’s Take: At around $30,000 to start, the EV3 could be one of the more compelling ways to get into an EV without spending a fortune. The catch is that you'll need to move up to the Wind to get the bigger battery and its 321-mile range. At $36,485 with destination, though, it's still a pretty affordable electric SUV with a lot of range.

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